HUDSON-- The Raider volleyball team only had one match last week, but they made it a winner with a 3-0 Big Rivers Conference sweep over Menomonie.

Hudson won by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-22, but head coach Dennis Saathoff said it wasn’t that close.

“Although the scores of sets one and three were very close it never felt like we were in big trouble,” he said. “It was mostly poor serving on our part that kept the scores close as we committed 10 of our 11 service errors in those two sets.”

Despite the serving errors, the Raiders had seven players record at least one ace in the match, led by Noelle Kiltie with four. Kaitlyn Zignego and Abby Richardson registered three apiece and Liz Collinson had two while Shay Wassman, Sara Hoffman and Merrie Thao chipped in one each.

“Our serve-receive was quite solid, only allowing Menomonie four aces against us,” Saathoff noted. “And Ariana Zins went through the match without a reception error.”

Saathof said Hudson’s offensive leaders in kills were also its most efficient hitters. “Which isn't always the case based on the number of attempts,” he said. “But the attempts per hitter were very close, which means we distributed the ball very well in all rotations.”

Sara Hoffman led the Raiders with nine kills and Kiltie had seven while Shay Wassman and Jade Sharretts scored four each.

The Raiders improved to 3-1 in BRC play with the win, one game behind River Falls in the conference standings.

“It was a fun match,” Saathoff said. “The girls were able to post a homecoming week win, keep our conference winning streak alive and keep us in second place in conference play with two weeks left of the conference schedule.”

Hudson returns to action with a BRC match at Rice Lake Thursday, Oct. 10 and will play in the Altoona Invitational Saturday, Oct. 12 before wrapping up the regular season at home against Eau Claire Memorial Thursday, Oct. 17.