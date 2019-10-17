The 2019 WIAA volleyball playoffs brackets were released on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and all but one Pierce County team will begin their playoff runs at home.

The Division 2 Ellsworth Panthers and Prescott Cardinals will both host their first playoff games, which will both be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The No. 6-seeded Panthers will host the No. 11-seeded Golden Bears, and the No. 8-seeded Cardinals will host the No. 9-seeded Amery Warriors — whom they beat 3-0 in Middle Border Conference play — on Tuesday.

The Elmwood/Plum City Wolves received a No. 7 seed in their Division 4 Sectional 1 bracket and will host the No. 10-seeded Greenwood Indians on Tuesday night.

The Spring Valley Cardinals were given a No. 10 seed in their Division 3 Sectional 1 bracket and will be on the road for their first playoff game in which they’ll compete against the No. 7-seeded Westby Norsemen.

All first-round playoff games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Full brackets can be found at the WIAA's website.