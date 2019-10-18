The Hastings Raiders volleyball team finished the regular season as winners of three of their last five matches going back to the Cannon Falls tournament and earned the No. 11 seed in the Section 3AAA playoffs.

The Raiders had an up-and-down season when they lost seniors Mallory Brake and Hailey Feikema to injury/illness. Just as they were adjusting to playing without the two, both came back the week of “Diggin for a Cure”. Since then, Hastings went 3-2-4 with the ties coming from the Cannon Falls tournament where pool play was only two sets per match. The Raiders finished the regular season with an overall record 7-17-2 and were fifth in the Metro East Conference (3-5).

Hastings will face the No. 6 Henry Sibley Warriors at Henry Sibley on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Raiders lost to the Warriors 3-1 on Sept. 26 15-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-10. Should Hastings win, they would go on to face No. 3 Woodbury, who they played in their season opener for a tight 3-1 loss 19-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-20. Also in the bottom half of the bracket, No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall hosts No. 10 Park and the winner will face No. 2 East Ridge. In the top half, No. 8 Simley and No. 9 St. Paul Highland Park matchup to see who gets top-seed Eagan, while the winner of No. 5 Rosemount plays No. 12 Apple Valley with the winner facing No. 4 Eastview.