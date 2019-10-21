The Hudson volleyball team sewed up second place in the final Big Rivers Conference standings with a 3-0 victory over Eau Claire Memorial Thursday, Oct. 17. Now it’s time to set their sights on the postseason.

The Raiders finished 5-1 in the BRC with their lone loss coming at the hands of four-time conference champion River Falls They earned the No. 5 seed for their Division 1 regional bracket and will host No. 12 Chippewa Falls in a first-round regional match Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.

Last Thursday Hudson won its fourth straight BRC match in straight sets over Eau Claire Memorial by scores of 25-20, 25-21, 25-17.

“We started a bit slowly but we played better as the match went on, allowing us to effectively run our offense,” head coach Dennis Saathoff said. “It was a great team performance to end our regular season and hopefully set is up with confidence going into the playoff series.”

Noelle Kiltie led the Raider offense with eight kills while Sara Hoffman, Maddie Matuke and Shay Wassman scored seven apiece. Liz Collinson had 17 set assists and four service aces and Kaitlyn Zignego had 14 assists and four aces while Arina Zins came up with 12 digs.

Hudson will face Chippewa Falls for the second time in two weeks Thursday after defeating the Cardinals 2-1 at the Altoona Invitational Oct. 12. The Raiders also won their regular season match over the Cardinals, 3-0, back on Sept. 5.

Thursday’s winner will advance to face either No. 4 seed Merrill or No. 13 D.C. Everest Saturday night, Oct. 26, at the home of the higher seed.