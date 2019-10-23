The Prescott Cardinals turned to resources outside of their own gym while preparing for their WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game.

The week before the Cardinals’ home playoff game against the Amery Warriors, their coaches showed them film of the Wisconsin Badgers’ 3-1 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

“Wisconsin and Penn State are two powerhouses in Division 1 volleyball,” Prescott’s co-head coach Geoff Snyder said. “That’s kind of the pinnacle of what these girls are kind of striving for. The way that they play and just watching their mental toughness and watching their excitement and everything out on the court … it wasn’t necessarily the skills we were watching for, but it was about looking at the little things they do. Just trying to inspire them a little bit.”

Not only did Snyder and his co-head coach Sami Martell believe their film session paid off for the Cardinals; it was also the first thing Prescott senior middle hitter Mckenna Johnson turned to when explaining her team’s dominant, 3-0 win over No. 9-seeded Amery on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

“Wisconsin is just all over the place, and I think that inspired us to play better and come back in that first set,” Johnson said.

The No. 8-seeded Cardinals found themselves down 16-12 midway through the first set of Tuesday night’s match but claimed a 25-16 Set 1 win after creating a 13-0 run out of a timeout called by Snyder and Martell. The set-winning run began with a tip from Johnson, was carried on by two kills from junior Bella Lenz and featured eight Amery attack errors.

Amery cruised to an early 9-4 lead in Set 2, but the Cardinals’ soon found momentum from the aggressive, front-row play of Nicole Dalman and Tori Benck. Two Lenz aces gave the Cardinals their first lead of the second set, and a 6-0 run allowed the Cardinals to open things up at 21-16. However, the Warriors came back to get within 24-23 after the Cardinals’ offense worked out some kinks, but the defensive play of senior libero Ashley Rieken and Lenz allowed the Cardinals to pull off a 25-23 win when Rieken chased down a ball to the out-of-bounds line and left it unattended once she realized it was out of play.

“After watching (Badgers vs. Nittany Lions film), their scrappiness has improved tremendously,” Martell said. “I don’t know if it’s a direct result from watching that or what it’s a result of, but they’re getting things they never got early in the season, and it’s just really fun to watch.”

Prescott pulled off a 25-20 Set 3 win and was able to give some bench players playing time after their offense led them to a 20-14 lead. The Cardinals recorded four middle kills in Set 3 — two apiece from Dalman and Johnson — and recorded three assisted blocks as a team.

“The fact that (the middle hitters) were really in the game speaks volumes to our passing,” Snyder said. “We’ve been really focusing on that serve receive, so it’s good to see that improvement.”

“Passing has also been a huge emphasis in our practices, and us hitters need that — especially at middle,” Johnson said.

The Cardinals have also focused on improving their tip coverage, which hurt them in their 3-1 loss to the Osceola Chieftains on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

“Especially after our Osceola game, we noticed where our weak spots are in our defense,” Johnson said. “We need to cover those spots because teams are realizing that we have those open spots otherwise.”

Johnson and her head coaches believe they’ve adequately identified the areas their team has needed to improve on, and now they just need to focus on playing their game and creating a Division 1-like atmosphere for their second-round regional game against the No. 1-seeded Chieftains.

“We’ve come so far since the beginning of the season, so I do feel like we’re peaking when it counts,” Johnson said.

The Cardinals will travel to Osceola on Thursday, Oct. 24, for their regional semifinal game against the Chieftains, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

OTHER AREA SCORES

No. 6-seeded Ellsworth defeated No. 10-seeded Barron 3-2 (22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-10, 15-7) and will travel to Altoona on Thursday to face the No. 3-seeded Railroaders in the second round of the Division 2 playoffs. Altoona defeated No. 14-seeded Hayward 3-0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-9) on Tuesday night.

The No. 10-seeded Spring Valley Cardinals’ season came to an end on Tuesday night after they were defeated 3-1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 25-22) by the No. 7-seeded Westby Blackhawks in their Division 3 regional quarterfinal game. The Blackhawks will face No. 2-seeded Melrose-Mindoro on Thursday.

The No. 7-seeded Elmwood/Plum City Wolves were eliminated from the Division 4 playoffs after losing 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24) to the No. 10-seeded Greenwood Indians on Tuesday.

“Once again, we had some spots where we played very well together, but when we didn't gel together as a team, we struggled,” EPC’s head coach Amanda Webb said. “We definitely had ample opportunity to win, we just could not find a way to finish. Overall, the first year of the co-op went well. Our JV and C teams played well this year, and I am looking for us to come back stronger next as a solidified team and be even more competitive. ”

Greenwood will continue its playoff run with an away game against No. 2-seeded McDonnell Central Catholic on Thursday.