The Hastings Raiders volleyball team saw their season come to an end Tuesday night, Oct. 22, in the first round of the Section 3AAA playoffs. The Raiders were the No. 11 seed in Section 3AAA and traveled to No. 6 Henry Sibley at the same time as the Hastings and Henry Sibley football teams faced off.

Hastings was swept in three straight sets 25-19, 25-21, 25-19. With the loss, the Raiders finished their season with an overall record of 7-18-2 including the playoffs. Earlier in the season, they lost to the Warriors 3-1 in Hastings by scores of 15-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-10.

Head coach Amy Johnson and the Raiders had high hopes coming into their 2019 season with an experienced squad full of seniors. However, they encountered unexpected obstacles as they lost seniors Mallory Brake and Hailey Feikema for a good chunk of the season. After playing without the two for a month, Hastings then had to adjust to playing with them when they came back. The Raiders never could seem to get in a groove though they did finish the regular season with a 3-3 record from the Cannon Falls tournament on.

Hastings graduates six seniors from this year’s team: Brake, Feikema, Madison Dold, Emma Amundson, Reilly Johnson and Kassidy Siedow.

In other Section 3AAA action, on the bottom of the bracket with Hastings, No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall beat No. 10 Park in three sets. They will next face No. 2 East Ridge. On the top half of the bracket, No. 5 Rosemount beat No. 12 Apple Valley 3-1 and will take on No. 4 Eastview. In the 8 vs. 9 matchup. No. 8 Simley beat No. 9 St. Paul Highland Park 3-1 and next plays top-seeded and No. 1 in Class AAA Eagan. All of those quarterfinal matches take place on Thursday, Oct. 24.