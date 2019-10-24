The Park girls' volleyball team earned the No. 10 seed in the Section 3AAA tournament, which meant the Wolfpack would hit the road for their opening round match.

Park traveled to No. 7 seed Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday night, but weren't able to earn the win as the Raiders swept the Wolfpack 3-0 to end their 2019 season.

The Wolfpack end their season with an 8-16 overall record and a 1-8 conference record.

Park will graduate six of its varsity players and those six had a range of positions they played. These six played in positions like setter, hitter, middle hitter and defensive specialists.

The Wolfpack will also have a handful of players coming back that made key contributions to the team this season and will be looked at as leaders for the 2020 season.