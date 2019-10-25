Fifth-seeded Hudson swept No. 12 Chippewa Falls 3-0 to advance to the regional final round of the WIAA Division 1 volleyball tournament while top-seeded River Falls learned it will face No. 9 Superior after regional semifinal action Thursday night, Oct. 24.

The Raiders scored the first seven points in the opening set at home against Chippewa Falls on their way to a 25-12 victory before taking the second set 25-20. Chippewa Falls made the Raiders work hard in the third set but Hudson ended the match with a 26-24 victory.

The Raiders move on to face fourth-seeded Merrill in a regional final Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in Merrill. The Bluejays defeated No. 13 D.C. Everest in four sets Thursday night by scores of 25-20, 12-25, 25-15, 25-10.

Top-seeded River Falls, who received a bye in the regional semifinal round, will host ninth-seeded Superior in another regional final Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Spartans defeated No. 8 New Richmond 25-16, 25-23, 25-13 to advance.

Saturday night’s winners will meet in a sectional semifinal Thursday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. in New Richmond. The other semifinal match will be played at 7 p.m. in New Richmond and feature the winners of regional final matches between No. 3 Stevens Point and No. 6 Wausau West, and No. 2 Eau Claire North and No. 10 Wausau East. The sectional championship game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at Wausau West High School.