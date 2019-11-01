Ten Pierce County volleyball players concluded their 2019 seasons by receiving All-Conference honors during the postseason.

Ellsworth’s Brooke Minder, Kaitlyn Nugent and Avery O’Neil along with Prescott’s Bella Lenz and Ashley Rieken were honored for their play in the Middle Border Conference while Spring Valley’s Lexi Johansen and Mataya Kado and Elmwood/Plum City’s Katie Feuker, Maggie Glaus and Lily Webb were recognized for their play in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

Johansen, the Cardinals’ senior right-side hitter was an easy choice for the DSC’s First Team after she led the 5-2, third-place Cardinals in kills (120), hitting percentage (22.8%), aces (19) and serving percentage (92.9%).

“Lex was a huge part of the success in this team this year,” Spring Valley’s head coach Kelli Schlegel said. “She played all six rotations and we counted on her often for passing, hitting, defense and blocking. She was our go-to player, especially when we were scrambling. She was a team captain and our floor captain. She has an extreme hunger for excelling and the motivation to be the best she can be.”

Johansen finished second in Player of the Year voting just behind Colfax’s Kameri Meredith.

“She will be missed next year but had an amazing four years of Spring Valley volleyball,” Schlegel said.

Kado, the Cardinals’ middle hitter, moved up in the ranks in the DSC this season after moving up from the honorable mention list in 2018 to the conference’s Second Team in 2019.

“Taya is one of those hitters that can scare a team,” Schlegel said. “She’s got a good, hard swing and can move the ball around a blocker well.”

Kado led the Cardinals with 23 blocks this season and finished second on the team in total kills (75).

“She was a huge part of our offense and our net control game and she's going to be extremely hard to replace next year,” Schlegel said.

EPC’s Feuker, Glaus and Webb all received a spot on the DSC’s honorable mention list.

Senior Feuker served as the Wolves’ starting right-side hitter but also fulfilled an important defensive role in her fourth year on the varsity team.

Feuker recorded a team-best 83 digs and also led the Wolves at the service line where she recorded 10 aces and a serving percentage of 95.5%.

Sophomore outside hitter Maggie Glaus led the Wolves with 63 kills while freshman setter Lily Webb recorded a team-high 94 assists in her first season on varsity volleyball.

“Having Maggie a sophomore and Lily a freshman get this recognition as well is a bright spot in the future of our program,” EPC’s head coach Amanda Webb said. “I am excited that these two can pair up for the next two years as a setter/hitter combo.”

Minder and Lenz were both named to the MBC’s All-Conference First Team. Minder took over as the Panthers’ starting middle hitter after the Panthers graduated Division 1 collegiate middle hitter Mackenzie Kummer. Minder filled her role and was a reliable offensive weapon for the Panthers who finished 3-3 in conference play.

Lenz, Prescott’s junior outside hitter, did more than just supply offensive prowess for the Cardinals. Lenz led her team with 174 kills but was also second in blocks (31) and recorded an impressive 165 digs in her junior season.

“The most impressive part of Bella's game was her consistency in all skills,” Prescott’s co-head coach Geoff Snyder said. “She was top two or three on the team in each stat.”

Ellsworth’s three-year starting setter Nugent concluded her high school volleyball career with second team honors, and seniors O’Neil and Rieken were named to the MBC’s honorable mention list.

Osceola's senior middle hitter Makena Holman was named the MBC's Player of the Year.