After finishing second in the Big Rivers Conference and advancing to the sectional round of the WIAA postseason for the first time in 12 years, the Hudson volleyball team received one last bit of good news this week with four players named to 2019 All-BRC teams.

Seniors Noelle Kiltie, Kaitlyn Zignego and Sara Hoffman earned spots on the All-BRC Second Team while classmate Ariana Zins received honorable mention.

“All are very deserving of their awards and they played big roles for us throughout the season,” Raider coach Dennis Saathoff said. “I am very proud of all four of these players. For them to be recognized by the other conference coaches as being integral assets to our team and our second place conference finish is a great accomplishment for them.”

Kiltie is a repeat selection to the All-BRC Second Team after finishing second on the Raiders in kills and first in blocks for points.

“As a middle hitter she drew a lot of attention from the opposing blockers, which opened up some of our other hitters,” Saathoff said.

Zignego, a setter who earned honorable mention a year ago, earned a spot on this year’s second team after leading the Raiders in set assists while finishing second in service aces and third in defensive digs.

Hoffman led the Raiders in kills from her outside hitter position and was tops in service receptions and second in defensive digs to earn All-BRC honors for the first time.

“She was a six rotation player and our floor captain,” Saathoff noted.

Zins was also honored for the first time after leading the team in digs and finishing second in service receptions from her libero position.

“She covered a great deal of the court defensively and kept us in a lot of volleys with her quickness and ability to read the hitters,” Saathoff said.

The Raiders finished 5-1 in BRC play this season, 21-6 overall, with their lone conference loss coming against four-time conference champion and state qualifier River Falls.