The talent in the Middle Border Conference was well distributed among the eight volleyball teams this fall and that was shown in the All-MBC balloting.

Conference champion Osceola led the way with five players receiving All-MBC honors. St. Croix Central, which finished second, had four players honored. New Richmond, which tied for third place, had three girls named. Somerset, which finished seventh, had two girls selected.

Osceola senior Makena Hollman was named as the MBC Player of the Year.

St. Croix Central

The Panthers had an outstanding attack this season and it showed in the All-MBC voting, with three hitters and a setter getting recognized.

Junior Olivia Cleary and sophomore Katie Larson were selected to the all-conference first team. Sophomore Katie Gostovich and junior Kaitlyn Holmgren were honorable mention choices.

Cleary became one of the leading middle hitters in the MBC, finishing the season with 197 kills and 82 blocks.

“She’s improved a ton,” said Central coach Mindy Widiker. “For a tall girl, she plays defense really great too.”

Larson and Gostovich are outside hitters who both had 180 or more kills. They also ranked among the team’s leaders in service aces and serve reception.

“They’re great leaders. Hopefully, they can be standouts down the road,” Widiker said.

Holmgren became one of the top setters in the MBC with 432 assists this season. She also serves with deadly accuracy, putting 97 percent of her serves in play. Widiker said Holmgren has learned to read opposing team’s blocking patterns, helping her to set to teammates who won’t be facing double blocks.

New Richmond

The Tiger tandem of middle hitters, senior Audrey Feuerer and junior Leah DeYoung, were both accorded with All-MBC honors, as was junior setter Ashley Patten. Feuerer was a second team selection while the juniors were ranked as honorable mention players.

Feuerer finished the season with 148 kills. Coach Al Getschel said Feuerer was the team’s barometer with the other girls looking to her for leadership.

“Everyone was watching how she played. She was the quiet leader. She was a true leader out there, always picking the team up.”

DeYoung finished with 143 kills and she led the Tigers with 50 ace serves.

“She got better and better all season,” Getschel said. “Leah is a true competitor. She always finishes strong. She gets into the game mentally and physically.”

Patten became an extension of the coaches with her heady work at setter. She led the team with 440 assists and was second on the team in digs.

“She’s emerging as a leader more and more each year,” Getschel said, praising her ability to read opposing teams and her consistency.

Somerset

Sophomores Hope Baillargeon and Madison Trautmiller both received All-MBC honors, with Baillargeon on the second team and Trautmiller an honorable mention selection.

Baillargeon the Spartans’ strong play in the second half of the season, serving as a middle attacker who is equally productive as a hitter and a blocker. Trautmiller was the leader of the Spartans’ defense as the team’s libero.