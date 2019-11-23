The River Falls’ volleyball team’s motto this season was, “All In.” That phrase could pertain to the number of Wildcats named to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams as well.

River Falls had four players named to the WVCA All-State Team, the most of any Division 1 school, including three repeat selections and a first-time honoree.

Senior Emily Banitt received her third all-state honor with a spot on the first team and classmate Halle Olson earned second team honors after receiving honorable mention a year ago while junior Anna Wolf garnered honorable mention accolades for the second straight year. Senior Maddi Kealy joined Wolf as an honorable mention selection for the first time.

River Falls coach Sara Kealy said it was “crazy” that the Wildcats had four players named all-state when Division 1 champion Arrowhead and runner-up Oconomowoc, who the Cats lost to in the state finals, had three each. River Falls also had four all-state players in their state runner-up season in 2017-- Melissa Stockman, Izzy Barr, Banitt and Olson.

Kealy said it was nice to see the state coaches recognize Banitt and Olson for the players they have developed into. Both are four-year starters on a team that went 160-16 and has made four straight state tournament appearances since they stepped on the floor.

“They are beyond deserving of this recognition,” Kealy said. “They have both been catalysts for the growth of our program; players that we could build around due to their all-around skills and knowledge of the game.”

Banitt led the Wildcats in kills this season with 317 while finishing second with 288 digs. She also drilled 28 service aces, second only to Olson’s 45, while coming up with five slo blocks and 28 block assists. She will continue her volleyball career at the University of Loyola-Chicago next season.

“The thing I will miss most about Emily is her explosiveness,” Kealy said. “You see it in her first step and the way she elevates when she jumps. It’s fun to watch.”

Olson’s 309 kills were second on the team behind Banitt. In addition to leading the team in aces she came up with 260 digs, four solo blocks and 20 block assists. She’ll be heading to Florida Atlantic University on a volleyball scholarship next year.

“Although they’re both outside hitters, Emily and Halle are different types of players, but both are extremely talented and they compliment each other so well,” Kealy said. “The thing I will miss most about Halle is her consistency. She is such a reliable player both offensively and in serve receive.”

Maddi Kealy and Wolf both earned all-state honorable mention despite missing substantial time with injuries. Kealy sat out the first five weeks of the season and still led the Wildcats in set assists while Wolf missed the first seven weeks with a back injury. Coach Kealy believes both their performances at the state tournament caught the eye of voters.

“Even though we have been there four years in a row and have strengthened our schedule with top 10 teams from Minnesota, our district rep still has to hard-sell athletes from western Wisconsin,” she said. “But the way that Maddi ran our offense in Green Bay made his job a lot easier.”

Maddi will play volleyball at the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season, and Coach Kealy said she will miss her stepdaughter leadership, both on and off the court.

“On the court it was acting as our ‘quarterback,’ but off court it was encouraging teammates and offering direction,” the coach said.

Wolf, who has verbally committed to the University of Minnesota, was the only Wildcat non-senior recognized, receiving honorable mention for the second straight year. Despite playing just 23 total sets this season, her 3.1 kills per set was third-best on the team behind Banitt and Olson and she led the squad in hitting percentage at .566.

“I am excited to see what next season will look like once she is healthy,” Kealy said. “She was just starting to get into a rhythm when the state tourney rolled around. It's going to be fun to watch her next year.”

All four Wildcat all-state honorees were previously named to the All-Big Rivers Conference First Team along with sophomore teammate Haley Graetz, giving the Cats five of the seven spots on the first team. Seniors Abby Doerre and Abby Larson received honorable mention.