HAMMOND, Wis.-- St. Croix Central volleyball coach Mindy Widiker said it’s too early to say what will determine a successful season for the Panthers this year.

“I guess that depends on how long we play,” she noted.

If the first week of the season is any indication, the Panthers are off to a good start.

St. Croix Central opened with a 3-1 victory at home against Prescott last Tuesday, Sept. 15, and followed that up with a 3-0 sweep at Ellsworth two nights later before downing Baldwin-Woodville 3-0 at home Saturday morning, Sept. 19.

Widiker said all the steps the Panthers and the rest of the teams in the state are taking to ensure they have a safe season are not affecting the girls’ enthusiasm.

“Obviously there’s some precautions and extra steps that we have to take, but it’s manageable and they’re just happy to be able to play,” she said.

The Panthers’ four returning All-Middle Border Conference players-- first team picks Olivia Cleary and Katie Larson and honorable mention selections Katie Gostovich and Kaitlyn Holmgren-- are leading the attack again so far.

Gostovich has racked up 28 kills through the first three matches, including 16 in the season-opening win over Prescott, while Larson has 21 in the three wins and Cleary has 20. Larson and senior Delaynee Bohatta each registered eight in the Panthers’ latest win over Baldwin-Woodville.

Holmgren and senior Meadow Berg, meanwhile, have dished out a total of 104 assists so far, including a season-high 27 by Berg in the 3-1 win over Prescott.

Berg had 18 assists Saturday and Holmgren had 15 while Gostovich came up with nine gigs and Bohatta was in on three blocks. Berg also had three service aces in the win while Gostovich had two.

The Panthers led from the start in all three games but let Baldwin-Woodville crawl to within a point late in the first game before pulling out a 27-25 win. They went on to take the next two games 25-19 and 25-15 seal the 3-0 win.

“That’s volleyball,” Widiker said about the first game. “You have your ups and downs depending on what’s happening. That was kind of a momentum game. But overall I’m happy with their play. They served well and passed well and did a lot of really good things.”

Widiker said playing only a Middle Border Conference schedule without any big weekend tournaments is the biggest adjustment the Panthers have to make this season.

“All of a sudden you’re in conference play and you don’t really know much about any of the other teams because you haven’t seen them at all,” she said. “You used to see them at tournaments, so we’re kind of going into it blindly. You don’t really know what anybody has or what they look like or what to expect. So it’s a little different. You have to adjust on the fly a little bit more during the matches.”

Widiker said the Panthers’ would like to improve on last year’s second place conference finish and have a successful postseason run if conditions allow.

“Obviously our goal is to win conference and then go beyond,” she said. “But I guess it depends on how long the season lasts.”

Bumpy start for first year Tiger coach

Former New Richmond assistant coach Jeff Thiel’s first season as head coach got off to an interesting start last week when he was forced to quarantine due to possible Covid-19 exposure.

“I'm thankful to have a great coaching staff to work with and a strong ‘village’ of volleyball supporters in our school district,” he said. “This has been even more apparent in the past week.”

Thiel said he’s relied on a lot of people to ensure the Tigers can continue to train and compete. He said he’s been zooming in to practices and matches, which he called an unneeded addition to what has been a chaotic and unusual situation to begin with.

“I miss being in the gym,” he said. “Especially with this group of kids we have this season. They continue to amaze me with their leadership, incredible senses of humor, and willingness to work hard.”

The Tigers got off to a 2-1 start last week without Thiel, sweeping Somerset 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 last Tuesday and losing to defending conference champion Osceola 25-13, 17-25, 17-25, 18-25 Thursday before winning three of four games at home against Amery Saturday.

Thiel said the Tigers served well and played better as the match went on in their season-opening win over Somerset.

“The girls played with a lot of energy, which was great to see in their first match out,” he noted. “We had talked a lot about competing and enjoying the fact that we get to do just that this season, and it showed up in their play. Our junior class, all of whom were playing in their first varsity matches, looked really comfortable getting into the action.”

Thiel said the Tigers got off to another good start Thursday at Osceola before the defending MBC champion Chieftains settled into their game.

“Osceola really struggled handling our serve in the first set, but they turned up their game and we could not keep them out of system enough for the rest of the night,” he said. “Luckily we get a chance to play them again Tuesday.”

After hosting Osceola Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Tigers will visit Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Sept. 24.