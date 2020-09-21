HUDSON, Wis.-- First-year Hudson volleyball coach Laura Taggert led the Raiders to a pair of four-set victories over Menomonie in the first week of the season.

Hudson posted a 25-22, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21 win over the Mustangs Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Menomonie before beating the Mustangs 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17 two nights later at home.

Middle hitter Jaeda Lockhart led Hudson with nine kills Thursday at home while Jade Sharrets was right behind with eight as the Raiders came from behind in the second game to go on to the 3-1 win.

Two nights earlier Carly Tersteeg was the Raiders’ big hitter with 14 kills while also registering five solo blocks on defense.

The Raiders, now 2-0 on the season, will visit Chippewa Falls Thursday, Sept. 24 and travel to Rice Lake Monday, Oct. 5 before returning home to host Rice Lake Thursday, Oct. 8.

Wildcats sweep Cardinals

Last year the River Falls volleyball team started the season with four players on the bench with injuries.

“So I told the girls this year that they were not allowed to get hurt,” head coach Sara Kealy said.

But Kealy and the Wildcats never counted on a pandemic.

The Wildcats finally got their abbreviated, unusual season started with a pair of four-set victories over Chippewa Falls last week, and Kealy said they’re just happy to be playing.

“We’re grateful for every day that we get,” Kealy said. “Especially knowing that there is a chance we won't get all the way through our season. That is why I chose ‘Defining Moments’ as our motto. We can't control a lot of things in life, but we can choose how we view it and what we do with each opportunity.”

Kealy said posting a pair of victories over a scrappy Chippewa Falls team last week was a fun way to start the season.

“They showed some grit and really competed,” she said/ “Fun way to start our extremely modified season. We have only had a handful of practices, but are starting to settle in.”

The Wildcats return a pair of first team All-Big Rivers Conference players from last year’s squad-- senior University of Minnesota recruit Anna Wolf and junior Haley Graetz. Wolf missed over half of last season with a back injury, but she’s back at full strength this year to the delight of her coach.

“It is so exciting to start the season with a healthy Anna Wolf,” Kealy said. “She has worked so hard in the off season to be able to have a senior year, and she is stronger and more dynamic than ever before.

Kealy said what makes the 6-foot, 4-inch Wolf such a dynamic player is the height of her approach reach.

“She touches 10-5 and the angles that she can hit are insane,” Kealy said. “I often tell my defenders in practice to move into a position to pick up a tip, unless it's Anna hitting, in which case they should be prepared for the ball to be hit hard. She can do things offensively that most hitters can not.”

Wolf was in prime form in the Cats’ first two matches, recording 33 total kills and seven blocks, while Graetz was close behind with 25 kills while adding 29 digs and five blocks.

“We moved Haley from the middle position out to the pin,” Kealy explained. “She has some practice with this in the off season. I am impressed with how she has adapted to the new job responsibilities. She is playing very consistently across skills for us right now.”

The Wildcats will visit Rice Lake Thursday, Sept. 24, before a pair of matches next week against Menomonie.