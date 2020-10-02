ELLSWORTH — Four games into the season it's clear it'll be a strange season with vacant student sections inside of gyms. It's also clear that Ellsworth has some work to do when it comes to its inexperienced volleyball roster.

The Panthers lost seven seniors to graduation last year — most of whom were three-year starters. This year, Ellsworth brings a good mix of upper and underclassmen to the table but lack experience across the board.

"There’s only about two kids out there that have really played before," Ellsworth head volleyball coach Nicole Vande Berg said. "They are a great group of kids as far as their personalities and the way they treat each other and work together. They’re going to pick each other up when they’re down."

That inexperience and positive mentality was on display Tuesday when Ellsworth hosted Amery. The Panthers lost in three sets but whenever they began to fall behind, the girls were quick to shout encouragements to each other which frequently led to bursts of success. The problem was their inability to maintain that success for long periods.

For example, in the second set the Panthers got out to a hot start, building a 10-point advantage early. The Panthers then went cold for a long stretch before a late rally fell short and they lost the set 25-20.

The first set was much more balanced with back-and-forth attacks from both teams but Ellsworth wasn't able to get the upper hand at any point, falling 25-18. In the third set, Ellsworth fell behind early leading to a 25-14 loss.

"Sometimes we play a little timid; willing to let the ball fall on the ground rather than taking responsibility to get the ball over the net," Vande Berg said. "Some of that is confidence. They haven’t done it before, they haven’t been out there at this level."

Early results show there will be some growing pains for the Panthers, but the talent is there to win some conference games this year. To start the season, Ellsworth was swept by Baldwin-Woodville and then swept by St. Croix Central in a home-and-home series. The Panthers then faced Somerset on Thursday and turned the corner, winning in five sets.

Ellsworth went back and forth with Somerset as the Panthers won the first and third sets but lost the second and fourth. With the game on the line in the fifth set, Ellsworth pulled through with the 17-15 victory.

Ellsworth, 1-4, next plays on Saturday when they host Baldwin-Woodville. They will then host New Richmond on Tuesday.

Area schools weekly recap

Spring Valley had a home-and-home series with Elk Mound this week. The Cardinals fell in three sets on Tuesday at home and then repeated that result Thursday on the road.

On Tuesday, Spring Valley lost the first set 25-8, the second 25-18 and again in the third 25-10. Set scores on Thursday were similar in result as the Cardinals fell in the first set 25-7, the second 25-17 and the third 25-19.

Spring Valley, 0-4, is back in action next week with a home-and-home with Durand. The Cardinals will travel Tuesday and then host on Thursday.