NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- It was a challenging week for the New Richmond volleyball team as the Tigers tried to navigate the impact of COVID quarantine mandates with several members of the program having to quarantine after being identified as having been in close contact with someone who tested positive. That challenge reached a peak last Thursday as the Tigers were preparing to board their bus for a match in Prescott.

The Tigers were left with seven players for the road trip, but you’d never know it by the way they played in a five-set loss to the Cardinals.

“The seven varsity girls who played that night were tremendous,” head coach Jeff Thiel said about the Cardinals’ 8-25, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24, 11-15 loss. “There was no hanging of our heads after that match, even playing with a lineup we hadn't trained with at all and dealing with the emotional stress of the day's events. We were definitely exhausted, but I know our team was happy to have the opportunity to play.”

Angela Blinderman gave everything she had with 19 kills and 21 digs, and Leah DeYoung had 19 kills while Cassie Dolezal added 11. Setter Ashley Patten dished out a total of 54 assists in the five games while DeYoung added five block assists on defense.

“They definitely raised their game and girls were executing things that we haven't seen from some of them this season,” Thiel said. “But like any five-set match, had we cut back on a few attacking and serving/passing errors here and there, we maybe ride home with a win.”

The Tigers carried that energy into a Saturday home match with Somerset and drilled 15 service aces while sweeping the Spartans 25-18, 25-20, 25-22.

Blinderman, Dolezal and Cassie Emmerich accounted for four aces each and DeYoung finished with 12 kills while Blinderman registered 10 kills and eight digs and Patten dished out 33 assists.

“Our team seemed to gell a little bit since Thursday's match and on the floor everyone embraced their roles,” Thiel said. “All seven players were a factor in the match maintaining our composure, especially in the third set when we were able to come from behind to win the set and the match.”

Thiel said the Tigers were fired up to face the Spartans and their powerful middle hitter, Hope Baillargeon.

“She is one of the better players in our conference and did not disappoint on Saturday,” Thiel said. “We were able to put the clamps on their attackers for the most part, which made a big difference for us.”

New Richmond started the week with a four set loss at home to St. Croix Central Tuesday night. The Tigers grabbed the early momentum but the Panthers swung things back in their favor with a big second set win before going on to win by scores of 19-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-19.

It was the first of two wins last week for the Panthers, sandwiched around a five-set loss to Baldwin-Woodville. St. Croix Central coach Mindy Widiker said the Panthers regrouped nicely after dropping the opening set to the Tigers.

“As time progressed we battled back and picked up momentum and improved our play,” she said. “It was a nice team effort. Some of our younger players stepped up and played with confidence, which was great to see. But we need to find a way to start out with a strong first set. As the season progresses we can't afford the slow starts in set one.”

DeYoung led the Tigers with 14 kills in the loss and Blinderman finished with seven kills, four aces and nine digs while Patten registered 20 assists.

“Tuesday's match against Central was tough,” Thiel said. “They play with some serious tempo that gave our defense fits all night long. We were very solid in the first set, but lost some of our toughness defensively as the match went on.”

After losing in five sets to Baldwin-Woodville Thursday night, St. Croix Central went on to win a five-set match at Amery Saturday by scores of 18-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-20, 15-7.

New Richmond will hit the road for a pair of matches this week at Ellsworth Tuesday, Oct. 6, and at Amery Thursday, Oct. 8, while St. Croix Central will host Osceola Tuesday before visiting Prescott on Thursday.