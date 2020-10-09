RED WING — The Red Wing volleyball season will have a different look to it this year and not just changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Leading the team this fall is first-year head coach Nikki Roschen, and she has her eyes set on making some cultural adjustments to the Wingers' volleyball program.

Roschen isn't new to coaching volleyball in Red Wing — she has been a part of varying levels including junior varsity, middle school and youth programs — but this is her first crack at leading the varsity team. With that experience comes institutional knowledge of the sport, and the state of the program. Well aware of the struggles Red Wing has had at times with its Big 9 opponents, Roschen has a roadmap in place.

To start, she wants to instill more excitement around the program. Everything from ramping up intensity at practices to inclusivity at all levels are on the table. Early returns on the incremental changes have been positive.

"The open gyms in the summer went well. A lot of kids playing on their own time as well — whether it be outdoors or some fall leagues," Roschen said. "This fall, we’re practicing in the mornings. The energy level has been high … they love to be there, it shows at 6:45 in the morning that they are there and ready to go."

The preseason practices have an extra importance this year as schedules have been shifted around. On Aug. 4 the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors had approved the move of volleyball to the spring. As time passed and schools reopened, the board reopened discussions on bringing volleyball back to the fall. On Sept. 21, an 11-week season was approved to begin Sept. 28.

Roschen said that the team has taken the changes and uncertainty in stride, however.

“I think that they’ve been very resilient,” she said. “It was a pretty smooth transition. We are hitting the ground running and kids are doing a real nice job getting into their roles.”

Those roles will see some familiar faces this season as well. Although Abi Deming is the only senior on the Wingers roster, there is plenty of returning experience. Roschen’s goal is to utilize that experience and build a more up-tempo offense this season. Rather than pigeon-holing athletes into specific roles, she wants everyone to become all-around volleyball players.

If the six on the court are capable of handling multiple roles, Roschen hopes it’ll allow for more opportunities to attack on offense. To achieve that goal, the point of emphasis during the first two weeks of practice has been ball control.

“The key for us is ball control and being all-around players in the front and back rows,” Roschen said. “We also want to be more competitive and win a lot more sets than we have in the past and hopefully that’ll convert to some match wins as well.”

Facing a Big 9 schedule only this fall, the competition will be intense. In the past three seasons the Wingers have gone 10-28 against conference opponents. However, with a shift in offensive philosophy Roschen hopes to not only win more sets each match day, but also improve upon the conference record as well.

“I think we’re going to be really competitive and some of those Big 9 opponents we haven’t been real competitive with, we hope to give them a little scare.”

Wingers open season with loss against Century

Red Wing opened its season on Thursday with a trip to Rochester Century. Although the Wingers fell 3-1, the team made good on Roschen's stated goal of making every set a battle all the way through as the team avoided being swept.

Red Wing came out firing right away on Thursday, taking the first set 25-17. They then lost the next three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-16.

"I was really proud how we came out with energy and confidence in the first set," Roschen said. "They adjusted and caught fire — they dug everything we threw at them and hit the line very impressively."

Leading the Wingers offense was Deming and Bailie Roschen with 14 and 11 kills, respectively. Hallie Roschen set up the offense with 36 assists. On defense, Elle Brandt and Deming had 15 digs, while Bailie Roschen had 12 digs. Madison Castner also recorded four blocks on the night.

"We've emphasized the importance of serve receive in practice, and the girls came through and carried out that part of the game plan," Roschen said. "Now, we have to make some adjustments with our blocking and defense."

The Wingers will have a chance to make those adjustments and see if they can get their first win on Saturday when they host Austin.

Due to recent changes in the Minnesota Departments of Health and Education guidelines for COVID-19 safety, spectators will now be allowed at indoor events. For Red Wing volleyball matches, each athlete will be allowed to have two people in attendance on their behalf this season. However, for Saturday's game against Austin, only Red Wing players will be allowed to take advantage of the new spectator guidelines. In the coming weeks visiting teams will be allowed spectators as well.