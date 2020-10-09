PLUM CITY — The Elmwood/Plum City volleyball team got one match in this season before running into scheduling conflicts as a result of coronavirus. Finally, after having a few matches canceled, the Wolves were back in action this week with two games against Boyceville.

In the first of the matchups, the Wolves were slow and sluggish out of the gates and lost 3-1.

"Tuesday we were a little rusty," E/PC head volleyball coach Amanda Webb said. "We struggled serving — in our first six rotations we missed around four serves."

The narrative changed on Thursday when E/PC was the host as they took three of four sets.

The Wolves were hot out of the gates building an early 8-3 lead in the first set and went on to win 25-11. Boyceville bounced back in the second set, going back and forth from start to finish but edged the Wolves, 26-24.

Facing adversity with the set wins evened out and the momentum gained from that first set snuffed out, E/PC got right back on their feet and quickly dispatched the Bullfrogs with matching 25-13 wins in the third and fourth sets.

"We came back tonight and the rust was off, we really worked hard together. I’m really proud of how the kids came together, communicated and put it together on the court," Webb said. "We played much better at the net — our timing was on. It’s nice to see them play like this. The skills are there, the confidence is there and when you work hard, it pays off."

E/PC next plays Tuesday at Colfax.

Prescott dispatches Baldwin-Woodville

Prescott hosted Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday and came away with the win in four sets.

The Cardinals opened the match with a back-and-forth first set in which they were never ahead by more than three points until the end when they pulled ahead to win 25-22. The second set was much of the same with Prescott trailing 18-17 before outscoring the Blackhawks 8-1 to win 25-19.

Baldwin-Woodville controlled the tempo and ball for much of the third set to comfortably win 25-18 but then fell into a quick 7-1 hole in the fourth set, allowing the Cardinals to close out the match with a 25-18 victory.

"We took a more relaxed approach, had a lot more fun tonight," Prescott head volleyball coach Geoffrey Snyder said. "Our last game was a lot more tense, a lot more stressful and it didn’t produce a good outcome. So we took a more relaxed approach tonight and I like the way they played a lot better."

On Thursday, Prescott hosted St. Croix Central and lost 3-2. Set scores and individual statistics for the match were not provided.

Prescott next plays on Monday when they travel to Ellsworth to make up a game previously scheduled to play in September.

Ellsworth splits pair of games

After being swept in four straight matches to start the season, Ellsworth has started to make things interesting for their opponents. The tide began to shift last week with the Panthers win over Somerset and appears to have continued on to this week.

On Tuesday, Ellsworth was tasked with New Richmond. The Panthers struggled to keep pace in the first set, losing 25-15, but then found their footing in the second set and battled through to win 28-26. Ellsworth was on the heels of New Richmond in the third set but couldn't quite close the gap, falling 25-19. The Tigers then sealed the match with a 25-22 fourth set score to win 3-1.

Ellsworth then traveled to Osceola on Thursday and came away with the 3-2 win.

Neither team could get much separation from the other as each set was won with less than an eight-point gap. Ellsworth struck first, taking the first set 25-21. From there, the teams alternated set wins with Ellsworth losing the second set 25-20, winning the third 25-18, dropping the fourth set 25-17, and then rallying to win the fifth set 15-13.

"Julia Girdeen led our team in kills both nights. She has been playing really well for us lately," Ellsworth head volleyball coach Nicole Vande Berg wrote in an email. "We had a great defensive game last night against Osceola and Sidney Bartles, our libero made a ton of digs and passed really well in serve receive."

Goodhue opens season with win over Z-M

Thursday marked the opener for many Minnesota volleyball teams and Goodhue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa created an enticing battle right out of the gate.

Z-M won a heavily contested first set 27-25 but was then unable to find its footing in the second set, falling 25-4. From there Goodhue ran away with the match, winning the third and fourth sets 25-17 and 25-22, respectively.

Z-M sophomore Rylee Nelson recorded her 1,000th assist in the match. She finished the night with 37 assists, 12 digs, four blocks and four kills. Other notable performances from the Cougars included Sarah Mensink with 21 digs and two assists, Natalie Dykes with 14 kills, Megan Schoenfelder with 10 kills, eight digs and one ace, and Addie Voxland with seven kills, three digs and two blocks.

Goodhue was led by Torrie Rehder with 31 digs, Hannah Gadient with 28 assists and seven aces, Elissa Lodermeier with 11 kills, and Erynn Schumacher with 11 digs.

Goodhue, 1-0, hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Saturday for their next game.

Z-M, 0-1, also plays its next game Saturday as it hosts Triton.

Lake City edges past P-E-M

Traveling to Plainview-Elgin-Millville for their first live game action of the season on Thursday, the Tigers needed every point to get the 3-1 match win.

Lake City defeated P-E-M in the first set 25-19, then lost a competitive second set 28-26. The Tigers kept their composure after the close set loss to come back and win the third set 25-23 and then close out the match with a 25-16 fourth-set victory.

Leading Lake City's offense were Elyse Dalager with 26 assists, Gracie Pierson with 10 kills and Hannah Labonte with eight kills. On the defensive side, Ava Brunn led the team with 23 digs while Olivia Pennington logged 10 digs. Gracy Bany and Labonte tied for a team-high three blocks apiece. Brunn also had a team-high eight aces.

Lake City, 1-0, hosts Stewartville in their second game of the season on Saturday.

Cannon Falls closes out Byron in five sets

Cannon Falls opened its volleyball season with a win over Byron on Thursday. The match needed all five sets to determine a winner.

The Bombers lost the first set 25-22 but rebounded to win the next two sets 25-13 and 25-21, respectively. After narrowly losing the fourth set 25-23, Cannon Falls kept its focus to win 15-10 in the fifth set to seal the match win.

"It was a 5-set match packed with long volleys and hard work between two talented teams," Cannon Falls head volleyball coach Melissa Huseth wrote in an email. "I was really happy with the energy the girls brought to their first match this season. In a tough conference the girls have to bring their best efforts against every opponent and they did that in our home gym tonight."

Jaci Winchell set up the Bombers offense all night, recording 55 assists and four aces. Madison Burr led the team with 17 kills and also added three aces. Defensively, KK Bowen had a team-high 18 digs, and Elle Lind was the leader in blocks with four. Other notable performances included Bree Robinson with 16 digs, Lauren Johnson with 15 kills and 17 digs, and Kyra Schoenfelder with 10 digs.

Cannon Falls, 1-0, is back in action on Saturday when the team hosts Pine Island.