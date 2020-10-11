Torrie Rehder recorded her 1,000th career dig Saturday in Goodhue's victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo in three sets.

"She is always the hardest worker in the gym. This accomplishment couldn't have come to a more deserving person," Goodhue head volleyball coach Lindsey Bauer said. "She's been on varsity since her freshman year with significant playing time as a sophomore and junior. She truly is the leader on the court."

The Wildcats won the first set 25-22, the second set 25-19 and cruised through the third to win 25-9. Leading Goodhue offensively was Jocelyn Carlson and Arianna Thomforde with 10 and six kills, respectively. Hannah Gadient set the offense up with 28 assists.

On defense, Rehder recorded 19 digs while Gadient and Thomforde added 12 and eight digs, respectively.

Goodhue, 2-0, is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Stewartville.

Z-M cruises past Triton

Zumbrota-Mazeppa bounced back nicely from a tough defeat against Goodhue last Thursday to sweep Triton in three sets on Saturday. The Cougars won the first set 25-19, the second 25-20 and the third 25-17.

Leading Z-M in kills were Megan Schoenfelder and Natalie Dykes with 13 and eight, respectively. Rylee Nelson led the team with 24 assists as well as digs with 10. Sarah Mensink also contributed eight digs.

Z-M, 1-1, travels to Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday for their next game.

Cannon Falls sweeps Pine Island

Cannon Falls was dominant in its 3-0 victory over Pine Island on Saturday. The Bombers won decisively in the first and second sets — 25-13 and 25-8, respectively. Pine Island presented some resistance in the third set but ultimately fell short, losing 25-23.

Madison Burr led the Bombers in kills for the second straight game with six. Jaci Winchell led the team with 29 assists and added seven digs as well. Bree Robinson led the Bombers with nine.

Next up for Cannon Falls, 2-0, is a trip to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

Lake City can't keep pace with Stewartville

Lake City dug itself into a hole early with two set losses to begin its match with Stewartville on Saturday. Lake City lost the first set 25-12 and the second 25-14. They showed their resiliency by continuing to play hard in the third set that ultimately ended in a 25-22 loss.

Key leaders for Lake City were Delaney Issendorf with six kills, Elyse Dalager with 12 assists and Ava Brunn with 21 digs.

Lake City, 1-1, next plays at Triton on Thursday.