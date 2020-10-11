RED WING — Even with the updated Minnesota Department of Education coronavirus guidelines that allow for limited indoor spectators, the Red Wing gymnasium was essentially empty for their home-opening volleyball match against Austin. Those few in attendance were treated to a volleyball clinic put on by the Wingers as they needed just three sets to dispatch the Packers.

Red Wing opened the match with a convincing 25-14 victory that was never really in doubt. The second set was an entirely different story as the Wingers quickly fell into an 8-1 hole. They managed to claw back into the thick of things with a 13-12 score, before Austin opened up their lead again to 23-19. On the ropes, Red Wing scored seven out of the next eight points to secure the second-set victory, 26-24.

"There was a point in the second set that we were down on ourselves but for us to come from behind and win like that, is huge," Red Wing head volleyball coach Nikki Roschen said.

After an emotional second set win, it wouldn't have been a shock to see the Wingers relapse a bit in the third set, but they maintained focus and won 25-15 to secure the 3-0 match win.

"I think this whole match gave us the confidence that we could win," Roschen said. "If we keep concentrating on what we can control, and don’t get down on ourselves — we pass the ball and we hustle — we can take care of some of those conference opponents."

Top individual performances from Red Wing included Abi Deming and Bailie Roschen with 10 kills apiece. Hallie Roschen facilitated the offense with 29 assists. On defense, Deming led the team with 13 digs while Kennedy Knopp added another 11. Knopp also had four aces. Maddie Castner led the Wingers with three blocks.

Red Wing, 1-1, hits the road for the next game on Tuesday as they travel to Northfield for their only game of the week.