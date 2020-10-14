Red Wing traveled to Northfield on Tuesday in what was expected to be a difficult matchup. In the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, Northfield was tied for fifth in the Class AAA rankings with Lakeville South. The Raiders lived up to their ranking by quickly dispatching the Wingers in three sets.

Northfield won the first set 25-13, the second 25-7 and then the third 25-11. Leading the Red Wing attack was Abi Deming with 10 kills and Hallie Roschen with 21 assists. The Wingers were busy defensively, as Elle Brandt and Bailie Roschen accumulated 12 and 11 digs, respectively. Madison Castner also contributed one block.

"Northfield is a fierce opponent that doesn't make mistakes and has a lot of fire power," Red Wing head volleyball coach Nikki Roschen wrote in an email. "Their tough serving caused us to struggle with serve receive all night and forced our offense out of system. We made a few runs in the first and third sets, but we couldn't keep up with their fast offense."

Red Wing, 1-2, next plays on Tuesday, Oct. 20 when they host Winona.