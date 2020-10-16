Fresh off a loss to top-ranked Stewartville, Lake City had a quick recovery on Thursday, defeating Triton in three sets.

The Tigers won the first set 25-16, battled through a contentious second set to win 25-22 and completed the match win with a third-set 25-17 victory.

Leading the Lake City attack was Grace Bany with 10 kills. Hannah Labonte added seven kills and Gracie Pearson had six. Natalie Bremer and Ashley Lou set up the offense all night with 17 and 14 assists, respectively.

Lake City, 2-1, next hosts Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday.

Ellsworth goes 1-2 on the week

Ellsworth started the week off with a convincing three-set victory over Prescott on Monday but settled for a couple of losses to end the week.

Against Prescott, the Panthers won all three sets relatively comfortably, taking the first set 25-20, the second 25-18 and the third 25-17.

Ellsworth had a quick turnaround with a game against Somerset the next night and kept their momentum going early. The Panthers won the first set 25-21 but were then stifled in the next three, losing 25-15, 25-12 and 25-22.

Ellsworth couldn't right the ship on Thursday against Amery either. The Panthers lost in three sets — 25-16, 27-25 and 25-19.

Individual statistics for the week were not provided.

Next up for Ellsworth is a matchup against Prescott in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 regionals on Tuesday.

Cannon Falls slips past K-W



Cannon Falls traveled to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday, earning a three-set sweep before returning home. The Bombers won the first and second sets 25-19 and 25-17, respectively, before battling through a closely fought 27-25 third set to complete the match win.

Leading the Bombers attack was Makayla Bowen with 10 kills. Madi Burr and Halle Hustad added eight and six kills, respectively. The offense ran through Jaci Winchell who tallied 36 assists on the night. On defense, Kyra Schoenfelder led the way with 10 digs, while Burr added three blocks.

"The Bombers committed two many unforced errors, but managed to fight for the victory," Cannon Falls head volleyball coach Melissa Huseth said in an email. "The energy and camaraderie on our team is wonderful this year. We can always work on our skills, but I am thankful for the effort the girls give and their great attitudes."

Cannon Falls, 3-0, travel to Z-M on Monday for their next game.

Goodhue no match for top-ranked Stewartville

Goodhue was riding high to start the season with a two-game win streak but were tasked with Class AA No. 1-ranked Stewartville on Tuesday. While the Wildcats were able to steal the third set, the Tigers ultimately prevailed in four sets, winning 3-1.

Stewartville won the first and second sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-16, respectively, before losing the third set 25-20. The Wildcats were unable to keep the momentum moving after the set win and fell in the fourth set, 25-9.

Individual statistics were unavailable.

Goodhue, 2-1, hosts Triton on Monday in the next scheduled game.

Z-M falls to No. 4 Kasson-Mantorville

In another case of a Hiawatha Valley League school given the challenge of a top-5 ranked team, Z-M lost to Kasson-Mantorville in three sets. All three sets were lost by nearly identical scores as the Cougars lost the first two sets 25-16 and the third set 25-17.

On the offensive side, Megan Schoenfelder and Addie Voxland led Z-M with four and three kills, respectively. Rylee Nelson set the offense up with nine assists.

Defensively, Sarah Mensink, Voxland and Nelson tied for a team-high eight digs apiece. Nelson also contributed two blocks.

Z-M, 1-2, hosts undefeated Cannon Falls on Monday.

E/PC handed tough loss against Colfax

After earning their first win of the season, Elmwood/Plum City's encore performance was a full-on drama. The Wolves went back-and-forth with Colfax on Tuesday before finally succumbing in the fifth set.

The first set ended with the largest margin of victory as Colfax won 25-21. From there, E/PC won the second set 25-22, lost the third 25-22 and then won the fourth 25-22. Colfax took the tiebreaking fifth set, 15-10.

Maggie Glaus and Ashlan Faber led E/PC's attack with 19 and 12 kills, respectively. Lily Webb set up the offense with 40 assists. On defense, Glaus and Webb led the team with 18 digs apiece, while Faber added 16 and Hailee McDonough another 14 digs. Hannah Forster also contributed three blocks on the night.

On Thursday, E/PC got some redemption against Colfax by returning the favor with a five-set win. The Wolves dropped the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-21, but then rallied to win the next three sets 25-21, 25-20 and 15-2.

"After a slow start, my team preserved and pulled out a great, exciting team win last night," E/PC head volleyball coach Amanda Webb wrote in an email. "Can't remember the last time we beat a Colfax team."

Next up for E/PC is a trip to Eleva-Strum on Tuesday for the opening round of the WIAA Division 3 regionals.

Spring Valley loss streak extends

Progress is being made by the Spring Valley volleyball team but it hasn't yet resulted in a match win as they fell to Mondovi on Tuesday, 3-1.

The Cardinals lost the first and second sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-11, respectively. Spring Valley rallied for the win in the third set, 25-21 but lost the match with a fourth-set loss by the same score.

Charli Vanasse led Spring Valley with five kills, while Jasmine Ortner set up the offense with six assists. Defensively, Ava Birkel and Tatum Timm tied for a team-high three digs.

Next up for Spring Valley is the WIAA Division 3 regionals on Tuesday, in which they'll play Boyceville.

Other area scores

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Randolph 3, Lyle-Pacelli 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-7)

Thursday, Oct. 15

Randolph 3, Southland 2 (25-18, 22-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-11)