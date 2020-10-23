ZUMBROTA — Cannon Falls kept its unbeaten streak alive Monday with a comeback victory that needed all five sets to determine the winner.

The Bombers traveled to Zumbrota to take on a 1-2 Cougars team that has played better than its record would indicate. After jumping out to a quick lead with a 25-14 first-set victory, the Bombers lost the next two sets and were on the verge of losing their first match.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the second set 25-22, followed by another victory in the third set, 31-29. The Cougars couldn't close out the match in the fourth set however, losing the set 25-21. The Bombers took that sliver of opportunity and ran with it as they won the fifth-set tiebreaker 15-8 to win their fourth straight to start the season.

Offensively for Cannon Falls, Madison Burr and Makayla Bowen led the way with 13 and nine kills, respectively. Jaci Winchell set the offense up with 41 assists. For Z-M, Megan Schoenfelder had a team-high 13 kills, while Addie Voxland and Tenlee Magnuson added 12 and eight kills, respectively. Rylee Nelson matched Winchell with a match-high 41 assists.

On defense for the Bombers, Winchell led the way with 11 digs while Bree Robinson contributed 10. Halle Hustad also had a team-high seven blocks. Nelson led the Cougars with 19 digs, followed by Sarah Mensink with 15, Lola Wagner with 10 and Voxland with 10. Schoenfelder also posted six blocks.

Cannon Falls, 4-0, was supposed to host Triton on Thursday but that game was postponed due to weather. The Bombers next game will be Tuesday at Lourdes.

The Cougars rebounded well after the close loss with a 3-0 thrashing of Lourdes on Thursday. Z-M won all three sets by 10 points or more, beginning with a 25-12 first-set win. Z-M followed that with 25-8 and 25-15 wins in the second and third sets, respectively.

Schoenfelder led the offense with nine kills, while Nelson had 27 assists. Voxland had a team-high five digs and Schoenfelder led the team with six blocks.

Z-M, 2-3, travels to Stewartville on Tuesday for its next match.

Lake City swept by K-M, rallies past Lewiston-Altura

Lake City needed all five sets to get the victory over Lewiston-Altura on Monday.

The Tigers looked well on their way to a quick victory after winning the first two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-15, but then lost the next two sets 25-18 and 25-22. After being put on their heels a bit, Lake City successfully rallied to win the fifth set 15-10 to secure the 3-2 win.

Olivia Pennington led the Tigers offense with 18 kills, followed by Gracie Pearson with eight. Natalie Bremer and Ashley Lou set up the offense with 23 and 21 assists, respectively. Ava Brunn led the team with five ace serves while Lou added another four.

Ava Brunn led the Tigers on defense with 20 digs.

On a two-game winning streak, the Tigers hoped to make some noise against Class AA No. 4-ranked Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday. Lake City was swept in the match, but they made plenty of noise after a 25-14 first-set loss. In the next two sets, the Tigers lost 25-23 and 25-22 in the second and third sets, respectively.

Grace Bany led Lake City with eight kills, followed by Delaney Issendorf with seven. Elyse Dalager and Bremer tied for a team-high 10 assists. On defense, Brunn again led the team with 15 digs, while Bany had five blocks.

Lake City, 3-2, hosts Pine Island on Tuesday for their next game.

Goodhue has undefeated week

Goodhue returned to its winnings ways on Monday when they hosted Triton and swept the Cobras in three sets.

The Wildcats won the first two sets comfortably with scores of 25-15 and 15-16. Both teams labored through a gauntlet in the third set that was eventually won by Goodhue, 32-30. It was the first set extended beyond 25 points this season for Goodhue.

Goodhue's offense was led by Joslyn Carlson, who had 10 kills on the night. Abby Majerus and Elissa Lodermeier added nine and seven kills, respectively. Setting up the offense was Hannah Gadient with 36 assists. Gadient also led the team with five ace serves.

On defense, Torrie Rehder had a team-high 27 digs while Lodermeier contributed 12 more digs.

Goodhue continued its strong play with a 3-0 win over Rushford-Peterson on Thursday. The Wildcats have now held a 12-1 advantage in set wins in their match victories on the season.

On Thursday, Goodhue won the first set 25-20 and followed that with 25-9 and 25-16 victories in the second and third sets, respectively.

Carlson led the team with 12 kills followed by Gadient with seven. Gadient also set up the offense all night with 32 assists. Rehder was once again the team leader on defense with 24 digs.

Goodhue, 4-1, next plays Tuesday when they travel to Byron.

Other area scores

Randolph 3, Spring Grove 2 (Thursday)