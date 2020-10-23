In a battle of No. 6 and No. 3 seeds in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs, Ellsworth hit the road to play a higher-seeded Prescott team on Wednesday. With the threat of their season coming to an end, the Panthers hoped to carry over their previous result against the Cardinals nine days prior in which they won in three sets.

The rematch was not as kind to Ellsworth however, as the Panthers managed only one set win. Prescott started fast out of the gates winning the first set 25-14, setting an early tone for how the match would go.

Ellsworth rebounded well in the second set to win 25-21, but then lost the third set by an identical score. With their season on the line, Ellsworth lost a highly contested fourth set by two points, 25-23.

Ellsworth ended its season with a 3-9 record.

Prescott advanced to the second round to face St. Croix Falls on Thursday but couldn't keep its momentum and lost 3-1.

St. Croix Falls won the first set handily by a 25-10 score but each set was closely contested the rest of the way. Prescott lost its second straight with a second-set 25-21 loss, before rallying for a 25-20 third-set victory. The Cardinals' season ended after losing in the fourth set, 25-21.

Wolves shortened season ends in first round

Elmwood/Plum City opened its postseason with a trip to Eleva-Strum on Wednesday after inclement weather shifted the match back one day.

After winning two of their last three matches, E/PC had some momentum heading into the playoffs. For the most part that momentum carried over, however it wasn't enough to put the Wolves over the top as they lost the first two sets 25-23 and 25-13. E/PC rallied to win the third set 25-23 but then fell in the fourth set 25-18.

E/PC finished its season with a 2-4 record.

Spring Valley's run ends against No. 1 seed

Spring Valley drew the No. 5 seed in the WIAA Division 3 regional playoffs and traveled to No. 4 seed Boyceville on Wednesday. The Cardinals went back-and-forth with the Bulldogs and ultimately prevailed with a 3-2 win.

Spring Valley lost the first set 25-23, won the second 25-15, won again in the third 25-18 and then lost the fourth 25-20. In the tiebreaking fifth set, the Cardinals prevailed 15-12 to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

The bad news for the Cardinals was that in advancing, they were then tasked with No. 1 seed Clear Lake. Spring Valley was quickly dispatched, losing in three sets.

Clear Lake won the first set 25-4, the second set 25-13 and the third set 25-16.

Spring Valley ended their season with a 1-8 record.