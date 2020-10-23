Top seeds St. Croix Central and River Falls both advanced easily while fourth-seeded Somerset knocked off No. 1 seed Osceola in WIAA volleyball playoff action Thursday night, Oct. 22.

St. Croix Central swept fourth-seeded Altoona, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19 in a Division 2 regional semifinal in Hammond, while on the other side of the sectional bracket Somerset took care of Osceola in four sets, 25-18, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22, in Osceola. The Spartans had opened the playoffs with a 25-22, 25-18, 29-27 win over Amery Tuesday night.

St. Croix Central will host No. 2 seed Bloomer in a regional final Saturday night, Oct. 24, while Somerset will travel to No. 2 seed St. Croix Falls.

In Division 1 action, River Falls swept fourth seeded New Richmond 25-9, 25-18, 25-5 in River Falls Thursday night and will host second-seeded Chippewa Falls Saturday. New Richmond had advanced to Thursday night’s semifinal with a four-set 29-27, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15 victory over Hudson in a quarterfinal match Wednesday night in New Richmond.