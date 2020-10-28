Lake City kicked off its slate of games this week with a three-set sweep of Pine Island on Tuesday. The Tigers won the first set 25-13, the second 25-18 and finished the Panthers off with a third-set victory, 25-16.

Individual statistical leaders for Lake City were Ava Brunn with nine aces, as well as Natalie Bremer and Elyse Dalager with 10 assists apiece. Leading the attack was Grace Bany with eight kills, followed by Delaney Issendorf with seven and Olivia Pennington tallying six kills.

Lake City, 4-2, next plays on Thursday when they travel to face undefeated Cannon Falls.

Cannon Falls remains unbeaten

Cannon Falls traveled to Lourdes on Tuesday with an unbeaten streak on the line. The Bombers had little difficulty keeping that streak alive as they quickly won in three sets.

Cannon Falls won the first set 25-14 and followed suit with matching 25-11 scores to win the second and third sets. Leading the Bomber offense was Jaci Winchell with 11 assists and Madi Burr with six kills. On defense, Kyra Schoenfelder had a team-high eight digs, while Erin Kremers added seven as well.

Z-M downed by top-ranked Stewartville

Z-M went from one spectrum to the other as they went from playing winless Lourdes last Thursday to facing Class AA No. 1-ranked Stewartville on Tuesday. The Cougars also had opposite results as they lost to the Tigers, 3-0.

Stewartville won the first set 25-17, followed by wins of nearly identical scores the rest of the way. The Tigers won the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-17.

Individual leaders for Z-M on offense were Megan Schoenfelder with eight kills and Rylee Nelson with 19 assists. Defensively, Sarah Mensink and Madi O'Reilly led the way with 12 and seven digs, respectively.

Z-M, 2-4, has a lengthy break before their next game which will be Thursday, Nov. 5 at home against Lake City. The Cougars' game against Byron on Oct. 29 was postponed.