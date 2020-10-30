RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The River Falls volleyball team moved one step closer to making its fifth straight state tournament appearance with a 3-0 sweep of Hortonville in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday night, Oct. 29, in River Falls.

The top-seeded Wildcats defeated the No. 4 Polar Bears by scores of 25-11, 25-22, 25-18 and will host third-seeded Merrill in the sectional final Saturday, Oct. 31. The winner will advance to the four-team Division 1 state tournament Saturday, Nov. 7. The site of the tournament will be determined Sunday, Nov. 1.

The Wildcats had an easy time in the first set against Hortonville but fell behind 5-2 early and trailed 12-8 in the second before forging a 13-13 tie. They trailed 21-20 when Amelia Armstrong tied it for the sixth time with a kill and a Hortonville error gave the Cats their first lead, 22-21. Anna Wolf followed with back-to-back kills before a Hortonville kill attempt hit out of bounds to give the Wildcats the deciding point.

The third set was tied 7-7 before Armstrong gave the Wildcats the lead for good and went on to score the match-clinching point to give River Falls the 3-0 sweep.

Potential sites for each of the four division’s one-day state tournaments include Kaukauna, Little Chute, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids. The WIAA will announce the site for each division after this Saturday’s sectional finals.