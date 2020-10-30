When Red Wing wins, they leave little room for doubt to creep in. The Wingers volleyball team traveled to Rochester John Marshall on Thursday and came away with their third win of the season. It also marked their third win ending via three-set sweep.

The Wingers started out slow and faced an 8-3 deficit early in the first set. Adjustments were made during a timeout however, and Red Wing went on to win the set 25-18. In the second set, Red Wing was plagued by misplays but grinded out another victory, this time 25-22.

When the third set rolled around, the Wingers finally hit their stride and cruised to a 25-13 set win to earn the 3-0 victory.

"Because of our effective ball control, we were able to run our offense pretty well and that opened up things for our outsides," Red Wing head volleyball coach Nikki Roschen wrote in an email. "Once again, Abi Deming's presence and leadership was felt; this time that leadership came through by her defensive effort."

Deming led the team with 16 digs but was not alone in a strong defensive performance. Bailie Roschen had 12 digs, Kennedy Knopp added 11 and Hallie Roschen tallied nine.

Hallie Roschen set the offense up with 31 assists, while Bailie Roschen took advantage of that to record a team-high 13 kills. Knopp also had 10 kills while Deming had nine.

Red Wing, 3-3, has a weeklong break ahead as their next game is currently scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5 at Mankato East.

Big 9 standings

(As of Thursday, Oct. 29)