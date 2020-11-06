GOODHUE — For one night at least, the gym bleachers at Goodhue High School had a familiar sound during a volleyball match. Sacrificing their tickets to Goodhue students, parents of the volleyball players took the night off to ensure that students had a chance to cheer on their peers at least once this fall.

“The girls wanted to do it, so we asked our AD if it was possible and the kids were super excited to come to a game,” Goodhue head volleyball coach Lindsey Bauer said.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for the students either as they had plenty to cheer about. A winless Lourdes team was the guest and Goodhue successfully added one more to the Eagles' losing streak as the Wildcats won in three sets.

None of the sets were particularly close either. Goodhue won the first set 25-9 and were then challenged a bit in the early portion of the second set. The Wildcats held a 17-11 lead before cruising to a 25-13 win in the second set. Once the third set rolled around, Goodhue had put their foot on the gas. The Wildcats built a 12-5 lead early in the third set en route to securing the 25-10 set win.

Individually, Abby Majerus and Madee Benda led Goodhue with six kills apiece. Hannah Gadient set the offensive attack up all night with 17 assists. Arianna Thomforde also contributed six ace serves.

There weren’t many opportunities for the defense to prove its mettle, but Torrie Rehder once again led the team in digs as she logged seven. Gadient added five more digs as well.

The match win was just one more step in the larger goal of taking home some hardware before the end of the season.

“I’m hoping to get a section championship still. I think we are very capable of that,” Bauer said. “But besides that just the memories and the experience of still having a season. We have eight seniors so our girls are in the mentality of ‘this could be our last volleyball game ever’, and so they just want to go out and have a great time and play as hard as they can.”

Goodhue, 6-2, is well on its way to getting a chance to achieve that goal as its only losses have come from two teams ranked in the top-five of Class AA. Next up for the Wildcats is a trip to Cannon Falls on Monday.

Goodhue falls to K-M

For the first time this fall, Goodhue failed to record a set win as they were swept in three sets by Kasson-Mantorville on Monday.

Goodhue put together a competitive first set although they ultimately lost, 25-18. The second and third sets were dominated by the KoMets, as they won both sets with matching 25-14 scores.

Thomforde and Benda led Goodhue with five kills each, while Gadient had a team-high 12 assists. On defense, four Wildcats recorded double-digit digs, led by Rehder with 24. Thomforde added 15 digs, Gadient had 11 and Erynn Schumacher finished with 10.

Cannon Falls splits games

Fresh of its first loss of the season, Cannon Falls had a nice bounceback game against Pine Island on Monday. It was the second matchup of the season for the two teams and the result was similar to the first time around — a three-set sweep by Cannon Falls.

The Bombers won the first set 25-21, then expanded the score with a 25-17 second-set win. Cannon Falls finished off Pine Island in a closely contested third set, 25-22.

Madison Burr led the team with 17 kills in large part as a result of Jaci Winchell’s 29 assists. KK Bowen also added six kills. Defensively, Bree Robinson had a team-high 15 digs, followed by Winchell with six.

The shine of getting back in the win column wore off quickly however, as the Bombers were handed their second loss on Thursday when they hosted Kasson-Mantorville.

The Class AA fifth-ranked KoMets won convincingly in three sets. Cannon Falls lost the first set 25-16, the second set 25-13 and the third 25-19.

“Tough loss for the Bombers tonight against a solid KM team,” Cannon Falls head volleyball coach Melissa Huseth said in an email. “We spent quite a bit of time out of system, but the girls did battle and worked hard on defense.”

Leading the Bomber attack was Bowen with six kills. Halle Hustad added five kills, while Erin Kremers set the attack up with 12 assists. Burr also contributed seven assists. On defense, a trio of Bombers had double-digit digs. Robinson had a team-high 13 digs, followed by Bowen with 12 and Burr with 11.

Cannon Falls, 6-2, hosts Goodhue on Monday for its next game.

Lake City wins its lone match this week

Lake City won its third-straight game on Monday when they hosted Kenyon-Wanamingo and came away with a three-set victory.

The Tigers started hot right out of the gates as they quickly won the first set, 25-16. Lake City maintained that momentum with another 25-16 victory in the second set, followed by a 25-18 third-set win to close out the match.

Individually for Lake City, Delaney Issendorf had a team-high 10 kills, followed by eight kills from Hannah Labonte. Setting the attack up all night was Elyse Dalager, who had 26 assists.

Dalager was also the team leader in digs and aces with eight and five, respectively. Ava Brunn added another four aces as well.

The Tigers were supposed to host Z-M on Thursday and celebrate senior night, but that match was postponed. Instead, Lake City, 6-2, will next play on Tuesday when they travel to Stewartville. One of Lake City’s two losses this fall have come from Stewartville — a three-set loss on Oct. 10.

Thursday's area scores

Randolph 0, Mabel-Canton 3

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Triton 0