After a week off from play, the Red Wing volleyball team hit the road to take on Mankato East. The Cougars, 3-1, were riding a three-game win streak heading into the matchup, as Red Wing was looking for its first statement win to solidify its fourth-place standing in the conference.

Through the first set, the match had all the makings of the battle Red Wing was hoping to give the Cougars. Down 24-19, Hallie Roschen put the Wingers in an advantageous position with strong serves, while the defense backed her up with a combination of digs and kills to tie it up at 24-24. Red Wing kept the momentum rolling and won the first set, 27-25.

Red Wing wasn’t able to keep the magic alive after their huge first-set rally, however. The Wingers were downed in the second set 25-17, lost convincingly in the third set 25-11, and were finished off in the fourth set, 25-15.

“We stole that first set from them winning it 27-25. We hoped to keep the momentum, but some service and hitting errors gave them the confidence they needed and they never looked back,” Red Wing head volleyball coach Nikki Roschen said. “They put up a tough block all night and their defense made it hard for our hitters to put the ball down.”

Individually, Red Wing was led by Abi Deming on both sides of the ball as she had a team-high 18 kills and 18 digs. Kennedy Knopp was near the top of the team in kills and digs with 10 and 14, respectively. Elle Brandt tied Deming for a team-leading 18 digs.

Bailie Roschen tallied six kills and nine digs, while her sister, Hallie Roschen, recorded 33 assists and 12 digs.

Red Wing, 3-4, hosted Mankato West on Friday (results were unavailable prior to press deadline) and are scheduled to next play in Albert Lea on Tuesday.