WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.-- The River Falls volleyball team couldn’t overcome a slow start in a three-set loss to Burlington in the semifinals of the WIAA Division 1 Girls Volleyball Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Wildcats saw their season end by scores of 25-16, 28-26, 25-21.

River Falls coach Sara Kealy said she felt the Wildcats were prepared for the Demons, but lacked energy from the start of the match.

“Our energy was off from the very beginning of this match,” she said. “And I tried to tell the girls, it’s really hard to pinpoint why that is in this type of setting. You could play really all season but was it because we weren’t prepared? I don’t think so. I think it’s all the pressure that comes with playing at the state tournament that you don’t realize until you’re there.”

Neither team led by more than two points in the first set until Burlington went up 18-15 and scored seven of the last eight points to win 25-16.

The second set was tied six times before back-to-back kills by Brianna Brathol put the Wildcats up 24-22 and within a point of tying the match. But Burlington fought back to tie the score three more times before recording an ace to post the 28-26 win.

River Falls jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the third set and after Burlington stormed back to tie the score 10-10, Haley Graetz delivered a kill and Maddy Doerre and Amelia Armstrong teamed up for a block to put the Wildcats up 12-10.

The Demons came back to take a three-point lead before another kill by Graetz tied the score at 20-20 and a Burlington error tied it again at 21-21 before the Demons scored the last four points of the match to seal the win.

“It just felt really weird from the get-go,” Kealy said about the Wildcats’ last match of the season. “I didn’t feel that way in warm-ups, but by about point five I was like, something’s not right. I told them if there was something I could figure out, I would fix it for you. But I don’t know what it is.”

Anna Wolf led the Wildcats with 10 kills and Armstrong had seven while Graetz and Doerre registered five apiece and Morgan Kealy dished out 28 assists.

Four Wildcats recorded double digits in digs with Brathol leading the way with 17, Kealy contributing 15, Graetz 13 and Dani Lien 12. Wolf finished with four blocks and Kealy had three while Armstrong had two.