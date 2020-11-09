For the second consecutive night the Red Wing volleyball team played a Mankato school, and for the second time, the Wingers lost by a 3-1 score.

After traveling to Mankato on Thursday, Red Wing was host to Mankato West on Friday in what was also the senior night celebration for the Wingers.

Just like the night before, Red Wing pulled out the victory in a closely contested first set by a 28-26 score. Unfortunately for Red Wing, the next three sets also all ended in a loss like the previous night.

Red Wing lost the second and third sets by identical 25-20 scores and were then finished off with a fourth-set 25-22 loss.

“The teams were evenly matched and there were tons of digs and tough hitting on both sides of the net,” Red Wing head volleyball coach Nikki Roschen said. “I was impressed with everyone's attitude at the end, as we lost a hard fought battle on senior night, but the girls are excited to get back in the gym and work on taking care of those unforced errors.”

Leading Red Wing’s attack were Abi Deming and Bailie Roschen with 24 and 15 kills, respectively. Hallie Roschen set the offense up with 45 assists.

On defense, Red Wing had four achieve 20-plus digs with another over 10. Bailie Roschen led the team with 28 digs, followed by Deming with 23, Kennedy Knopp and Elle Brandt with 20 each, and Hallie Roschen with 15.

Red Wing, 3-5, next plays on Tuesday when they travel to Albert Lea.