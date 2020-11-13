With area schools shifting to distance learning and athletic programs starting to shutter, Goodhue was looking forward to celebrating senior night before the same fate befell them. Then on gameday the Wildcats’ opponent, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, was unable to play. In a frantic afternoon of scrambling to find an opponent, Grand Meadow was able to make the trek north and Goodhue was still able to celebrate its eight-person strong senior class.

“We literally found out at about 2 p.m. that PEM was not able to play tonight,” Goodhue head volleyball coach Lindsey Bauer said. “We were very thankful that Grand Meadow was able to come up. Just to be able to honor these girls is huge — the parents appreciate it and the girls are so thankful.”

In the opening set, Goodhue managed to win 25-18 but the play on the court was closer than the score indicated. The two teams battled back and forth on nearly every point until the end of the set when Goodhue finally pulled away.

That same back-and-forth battle continued in the second set as the Wildcats squeaked past with a 26-24 win. Put on the brink of being swept in three sets, Grand Meadow faced a Goodhue squad that was finally firing on all cylinders in the third set as the Wildcats won 25-15.

“This game was tough, there was so much emotion with the senior night,” Bauer said. “Game one was getting past the sadness, game two, I don’t know what happened in game two and then they began to figure it out in game three.”

Leading the Goodhue attack was Arianna Thomforde with nine kills. Madee Benda added eight kills and Abby Majerus had seven. Hannah Gadient set the offense up with 37 assists.

Torrie Rehder continued to rack up the digs for the Wildcats, compiling 16 on the night. Thomforde and Gadient contributed 11 and nine digs, respectively.

Goodhue, 8-2, is scheduled to travel to Lake City on Friday for its next game.

Fifth set needed to decide Wildcats, Bombers victor

On Monday night Goodhue needed all five sets to dispatch Cannon Falls in a battle of the third and fourth teams in the Hiawatha Valley League standings. By the end of the night, Goodhue came out on top, moving up to third-place in the conference standings behind powerhouses Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville.

To start the match, Cannon Falls came out firing as they claimed a 25-15 first-set victory. Goodhue rallied back to claim the second and third sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-16, respectively, to put the Bombers on the brink of losing.

Cannon Falls provided the answer it needed, however and won the fourth set 25-19 to set up the all-important fifth set to decide the match winner. Goodhue’s all-around play in the final set proved too much for the Bombers and the Wildcats won 15-7.

“It was a fun night of volleyball, but it came down to the Bombers committing too many errors at the net and we struggled to get a consistent pass up to Jaci to be able to run the offense,” Cannon Falls head volleyball coach Melissa Huseth said in an email. “We didn't play our best team ball tonight.”

Tori Miller led the Goodhue attack with 14 kills, while Abby Majerus added eight. Hannah Gadient set the offense up with 39 assists. Torrie Rehder was again a defensive leader with a team-high 19 digs. Arianna Thomforde had 18 digs, while Erynn Schumacher and Gadient had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.

The Bombers’ offense was led by Madi Burr with 13 kills. Halle Hustad added another 11 kills, while Jaci Winchell had a team-high 34 assists. Bree Robinson led the defense with 28 digs while Winchell added another 14.

Cannon Falls, 6-3, is scheduled to travel to Byron on Friday for their next game.

Area scores

Wednesday

Randolph 3, Houston 0

Monday

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Byron 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Lourdes 0