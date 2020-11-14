With both teams riding three-game winning streaks, the Lake City and Goodhue matchup on Friday was highly anticipated in deciding which team sits behind conference powerhouses Kasson-Mantorville and Stewartville. The Tigers and Wildcats didn’t disappoint as a fifth set was needed before Lake City claimed the 3-2 victory Friday night.

As the visiting team, Goodhue made a statement early with a 25-19 first-set win. Nearly going down two sets to start the match, Lake City remained patient and came away with the all-important second set victory, 33-31.

After a grueling second set, Lake City was in control and claimed the third set 25-21. Goodhue rebounded nicely after two tough set losses to win the fourth set 25-21 and force a fifth set to decide the match. Leaving little doubt of victory, Lake City rallied to win the tiebreaking fifth set, 15-7.

Hannah Labonte led Lake City’s attack with 16 kills, followed by Olivia Pennington with 15, and Delaney Issendorf and Grace Bany with 14 kills each. Issendorf marked a major milestone on the evening, achieving her 1,000th career kill.

Elyse Dalager compiled a whopping 52 assists on the night, while on defense, Ava Brunn had a team-high 25 digs.

Arianna Thomforde led Goodhue’s attack with 16 kills, while Madee Benda added 14. Hannah Gadient led the way with 45 assists. On defense, Torrie Rehder recorded a game-high 33 digs, followed by Elissa Lodermeier with 22, Thomforde with 21 and Gadient with 10.

Lake City, 7-2, is set to host Byron on Monday, while Goodhue, 8-3, is scheduled to travel to Byron on Tuesday.

Bombers continue slide against Byron

After opening the season with a five-game winning streak, Cannon Falls has now gone 1-4 in its next five games after falling 3-1 to Byron on Friday.

The Bombers and Bears traded wins with matching 25-23 scores in the first two sets as Byron took the first and Cannon Falls the second. Byron controlled the last two sets to complete the victory, however, winning the third set 25-20 and the fourth 25-19.

Cannon Falls was led by Jaci Winchell, who compiled 39 assists and 11 digs. Lauren Johnson was also a force on both sides of the ball with seven kills and eight digs. Madison Burr had a team-high 15 kills, followed by Halle Hustad with 12. Bree Robinson led the defense with 14 digs.

Cannon Falls, 6-4, will host Medford on Monday for its next game.