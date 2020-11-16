RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The Big Rivers Conference won’t be picking all-conference teams this season, but the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association still named its 2020 all-state teams and three River Falls players are on it.

Senior Anna Wolf earned a spot on the WVCA All-State First Team and junior Haley Graetz was named to the second team while sophomore Morgan Kealy received honorable mention.

It’s the third straight all-state honor for Wolf, who earned honorable mention accolades the past two seasons, while Graetz and Kealy were honored for the first time.

Wolf, a 6-foot, 4-inch middle blocker, led the Wildcats in the truncated 2020 season in kills with 136 and blocks with 33 while hitting a team-high .507.

Wildcat coach Sara Kealy said Wolf, who signed a National Letter of Intent last week to play for the University of Minnesota, has put up some impressive numbers over her four year high school career. She’s totalled 713 kills in 1,272 attempts for a .473 hitting percentage while registering 170 career blocks and 88 service aces.

“Even with missing two-thirds of her junior year to injury and having her senior year cut by three-quarters due to the pandemic, she has been one of the most impressive offensive players that River Falls has ever had,” Kealy said. “She would have easily been over 1,000 kills had it not been for the circumstances.”

Graetz recorded 122 kills this season, second on the team to Wolf, and was second on the team in digs with 142 while coming up with 16 blocks. She also passed at a 1.93 clip, third best on the team. Graetz and Wolf were both All-Big Rivers Conference First Team selections in 2019.

Morgan Kealy made a splash in her first full season as the Wildcats starting setter by leading the team in assists with 326. She also had 17 blocks at the net, third best on the team.

River Falls finished the season with a record of 12-1 with its only loss coming to eventual state runner-up Burlington in the WIAA State semifinals. It was the Wildcats’ fifth straight state tournament appearance.