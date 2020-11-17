St. Croix Central junior outside hitter Katie Gostovich has been named the Middle Border Conference Player of the Year to headline a list of six Panther players named to 2020 All-MBC teams.

Gostovich, an honorable mention all-conference selection as a sophomore in 2019, was joined on this year’s first team by senior outside hitter Olivia Cleary and junior outside hitter Katie Larson. It’s the second All-MBC honor for Cleary while Larson is a two-time first team pick after receiving honorable mention to the 2018 squad.

Gostovich led the Panthers this season with 152 kills, 160 digs and 35 service aces while finishing fourth on the team in blocks with 17. Cleary was St. Croix Central’s top shot blocker with 34 while contributing 84 kills 10 aces and 34 digs while Larson was second on the team in kills with 121 and third in blocks with 22.

Panther junior setter Meadow Berg was named to the All-MBC Second Team while senior setter Kaitlyn Holmgren and junior middle hitter Delaynee Bohatta received honorable mention. Berg led the team in assists with 330 and Holmgren was second with 242 while Berg was second in aces with 23 and Holmgren was fourth with 19. Bohatta finished the season with 93 kills, 19 aces, and 25 blocks. It’s the second straight season Holmgren has been an honorable mention selection.

St. Croix Central won the MBC title this season with a conference record of 7-1.

New Richmond had three players named to all-MBC teams, including senior middle hitter Leah DeYoung to the first team. DeYoung was an honorable mention selection in 2019.

Tiger senior setter Ashley Patten received honorable mention for the second straight season while junior outside hitter Angie Blinderman earned honorable mention for the first time.

Somerset junior middle hitter Hope Baillargeon and junior libero Madison Trautmiller also received honorable mention to the 2020 All-MBC team. Baillergeon was a second team pick in 2019 while Trautmiller earned honorable mention for the second straight season.

Somerset finished fourth in the MBC this season with a record of 5-5 while New Richmond was fifth at 4-3.