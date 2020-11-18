RED WING — Playing in its final home game of the season, and potentially the last game completely as a decision on the future of high school sports looms on Wednesday, the Red Wing volleyball team hoped to end on a high note. That mission was accomplished without much doubt as the Wingers disposed of Albert Lea handily in three sets.

Red Wing head volleyball coach Nikki Roschen kept the distractions of any potential disruption to the season away from the court, however. Her hope was for the team to remain focused on the task at hand.

“I didn’t say a word about it before the match just for the fact that we don’t want to flip our mental switch into thinking that,” Roschen said. “We’re going to continue to think we play Thursday.”

The message must have hit home, because the Wingers hardly seemed to be distracted once the match began.

Red Wing breezed through the first set 25-15 before running into some difficulty in the second set. The Wingers prevailed 26-24 in the second and then cruised to victory with a 25-15 third-set win.

“Albert Lea, they’re not a bad team. We’ve been in some really good matches. With the exception of Northfield, we really played well all year,” Roschen said. “My goal this year was to be in every set or every match and have a chance to win and we were. They’re a fun group and I’m just sad that it had to be a shortened season.”

Individual leaders for Red Wing on Tuesday included Bailie Roschen with a team-high 11 kills while also contributing six digs. Hallie Roschen led the team with 21 assists and contributed seven digs. Libero Elle Brandt was the team leader in digs and ace serves with 12 and six, respectively. Meanwhile, Kennedy Knopp was near the top of the leaderboard in both kills and digs with seven and nine, respectively.

Red Wing, 5-6, is currently scheduled to travel to Austin on Thursday with a chance to even out their conference record.