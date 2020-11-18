Red Wing logged back-to-back victories on Thursday when it traveled to Austin and came away with the 3-0 win. On the season, the Wingers won both matches played against the Packers and in the process, evened out their Big Nine Conference record at 6-6.

Red Wing got to work early, winning the first and second sets 25-15 and 25-16. Austin battled all the way through the end of the third set, but the Wingers ultimately prevailed, 26-24.

Red Wing head volleyball coach Nikki Roschen said that a large reason for the team’s recent run of success can be attributed to Elle Brandt’s serve-receive ability.

“Tonight she handled the majority of our serve-receive, and with her accurate passing we stayed in-system and were able to run a lot of offensive plays,” Roschen said. “Serve-receiving doesn't often show up in the headlines, but the best teams have the best serve-receivers.”

Leading the Red Wing offense on the night was Bailie Roschen with 11 kills. Kennedy Knopp added 10 kills and Hallie Roschen set the offense up with 30 assists. On defense, Brandt tied for a team-high 14 digs with Bailie Roschen, followed by Knopp with 12, Kayla Shelstad with eight and Hallie Roschen with seven.

Red Wing, 6-6, played its final game of the season on Friday in Owatonna.

Already have a print subscription? Digital access is included with all print subscriptions. Simply activate your membership to begin enjoying digital access and all the perks of membership. -- ACTIVATE MEMBERSHIP

Week started on the right foot

Playing in its final home game of the season on Tuesday, the Red Wing volleyball team hoped to end on a high note. That mission was accomplished without much doubt as the Wingers disposed of Albert Lea handily in three sets.

As speculation swirled prior to the match about the fall season being shut down, Red Wing head volleyball coach Nikki Roschen kept the distractions of any potential disruption to the season away from the court. Her hope was for the team to remain focused on the task at hand.

“I didn’t say a word about it before the match just for the fact that we don’t want to flip our mental switch into thinking that,” she said.

The message must have hit home, because the Wingers hardly seemed to be distracted once the match began.

Red Wing breezed through the first set 25-15 before running into some difficulty in the second set. The Wingers prevailed 26-24 in the second and then cruised to victory with a 25-15 third-set win.

“Albert Lea, they’re not a bad team. We’ve been in some really good matches. With the exception of Northfield, we really played well all year,” Roschen said. “My goal this year was to be in every set or every match and have a chance to win and we were. They’re a fun group and I’m just sad that it had to be a shortened season.”

Individual leaders for Red Wing on Tuesday included Bailie Roschen with a team-high 11 kills while also contributing six digs. Hallie Roschen led the team with 21 assists and contributed seven digs. Libero Elle Brandt was the team leader in digs and ace serves with 12 and six, respectively. Meanwhile, Kennedy Knopp was near the top of the leaderboard in both kills and digs with seven and nine, respectively.