Goodhue played on their home court for the final time this season on Wednesday in a rematch against Lake City. The two teams faced off last Friday with Lake City coming out on top, and round two also went to the Tigers as Goodhue was defeated 3-1.

Goodhue started the match much like the teams’ last matchup — a first-set win, this one by a 25-21 margin. Following the same script as Friday, the Wildcats then proceeded to lose the next two sets as well to find themselves in a 2-1 hole. Lake City won the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-11.

Rather than rallying to force a fifth set like last time, Lake City put the clamps down and closed out the victory with a 25-21 fourth-set outcome.

Individual leaders for Lake City included Hannah Labonte with a team-high 15 kills, while adding five blocks. Elyse Dalager led the team in assists with 34, while Ava Brunn had a team-high 30 digs. Grace Bany also contributed 11 kills, and Delaney Issendorf compiled seven kills and six blocks.

Lake City, 8-3, will conclude their season on Friday with a trip to Stewartville.

For Goodhue, Arianna Thomforde and Elissa Lodermeier tied for the team lead with seven kills each, while Anika Schafer had a team-high 19 assists. Five Wildcats showcased their defensive skills by achieving more than 10 digs. Torrie Rehder led with 28 digs, followed by Thomforde with 14, and Lodermeier, Schafer and Erynn Schumacher with 11 each.

Goodhue finished its season with an 8-6 record.

Lake City win streak ends against Byron

Having won its last four games, Lake City was hitting on all cylinders heading into a matchup with Byron earlier this week. That all came to a screeching halt on Tuesday as the Tigers were defeated 3-1 by the Bears.

Lake City lost the first set 25-19 as well as an extended length second set that ended 27-25. With the possibility of being swept in three sets for the first time since Oct. 22 against Kasson-Mantorville, the Tigers rallied to win the third set 25-10. The win ended up just delaying the inevitable though as Byron won the fourth set 25-18.

Individually, Lake City was led by Delaney Issendorf’s 13 kills and 11 digs. Elyse Dalager had 37 assists and six aces, while Grace Bany added 11 kills and three blocks.

Goodhue continues skid

Goodhue lost in back-to-back games for the first time this fall as the Wildcats lost to Byron on Tuesday, 3-1.

Byron won the first set 25-19 before Goodhue roared back in the second set with a 25-22 victory. The match was essentially decided in the third set as Byron edged past Goodhue 28-26 and never looked back. The Bears won the fourth set 25-21 to close out the win.

Individual statistics were unavailable for this game.

The Wildcats’ losing streak was extended to four straight after a 3-1 loss to Bethlehem Academy on Thursday. Goodhue lost the first two sets 25-18 and 25-23 before rallying to win the third set 25-19. The Wildcats couldn’t sustain that third-set success, however and lost the fourth set 25-11 to close out the match.

Individual statistics were unavailable for this game.

Cannon Falls ends season against tough competition

For the second-straight night, Cannon Falls was unable to get a set win as the Bombers went from one challenging opponent to one ranked No. 1 in Class AA. Facing top-ranked Stewartville on Thursday, Cannon Falls lost all three sets but played the Tigers fairly close.

Cannon Falls narrowly lost the first set 25-22 before Stewartville flexed its muscle in the second set to win 25-14. The Bombers were put away in the third set with a 25-19 loss.

"I was thoroughly happy with the grit my girls came with tonight," Cannon Falls head volleyball coach Melissa Huseth said. "Despite the score at the end of the night, I was very happy with the overall effort against a talented team from Stewartville."

Leading the Bombers attack were Lauren Johnson and Madison Burr with seven kills apiece. Jaci Winchell once again set the offense up with 28 assists.

On defense, Winchell and Bree Robinson tied for a team-high 12 digs, while Karsyn Winchell tallied 11 digs and Johnson added another eight.

Cannon Falls finished its season with a 7-6 record.

Bombers fall to Big Nine opponent

Looking for an opponent as area teams shut down their volleyball programs, Cannon Falls added Faribault to its schedule on Wednesday night. With little time to prepare for their Class AAA opponent however, the Bombers found themselves on the wrong side of a three-set sweep.

Although Cannon Falls lost in three sets, they were competitive throughout. Faribault won the first set 25-18 but labored through the second set, ultimately prevailing 26-24. The third set was all Faribault as the Falcons won 25-12.

Individual leaders for Cannon Falls included Madi Burr with a team-high six kills, Jaci Winchell leading the team with 23 assists, and Bree Robinson with 17 digs to lead the team. Halle Hustad and Lauren Johnson added five kills, while Karsyn Winchell contributed nine digs and Kyra Schoenfelder compiled eight digs.

Cannon Falls ends slump with Medford sweep

After winning its first five games, Cannon Falls found itself in a 1-4 slump prior to its Monday night matchup against Medford. The Bombers flipped the script however and not only won, but did so in three sets.

Cannon Falls won the first and second sets by matching 25-20 scores, before finishing Medford off with a third-set 25-16 victory.

The Bombers’ attack was led by the duo of Madison Burr and Lauren Johnson with seven kills apiece. Jaci Winchell set the offense up with 23 assists. On the defensive side, Johnson had a team-high 12 digs, followed by Bree Robinson with 10.

Area scores

Tuesday

Randolph 3, Schaeffer Academy 0

Randolph 3, Schaeffer Academy 0 (second game of doubleheader)

Wednesday

Randolph 1, Spring Grove 3

Thursday

Byron 3, Triton 0