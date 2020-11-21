With one day left before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s order to shut down prep sports for four weeks came into play, Goodhue scheduled one final game before the book was closed on the season. The Wildcats made good on the late schedule addition of a trip to Lanesboro on Friday night and finished their season with a 3-1 win.

Goodhue built a quick 2-0 lead after winning the first set 25-17 and second 25-21. Although Lanesboro edged past Goodhue 25-23 in the third set to keep their victory hopes alive, the Wildcats put the hammer down in the fourth set as they won 25-10.

Elissa Lodermeier led Goodhue’s attack with eight kills, while Joslyn Carlson added another five kills. Hannah Gadient and Anika Schafer tied for a team-high 12 assists each.

Goodhue concluded its season with a 9-6 record.

Lake City ends season with loss to top-ranked Stewartville

Lake City knew heading into the season that it had a tough draw by facing Stewartville twice and Kasson-Mantorville once. Those two opponents ended up accounting for three of the Tigers four losses this fall as Stewartville defeated Lake City in four sets on Friday.

Stewartville won the first set 25-13 but Lake City rallied to tie the match up with a second set 25-22 victory. That was the extent of Lake City’s threat however, as Stewartville went on to win the next two sets 25-13 and 25-22, respectively.

Delaney Issendorf and Grace Bany led the Lake City attack with 15 and 11 kills, respectively. Elyse Dalager set the offense up with 35 assists.

Lake City wrapped up its season with an 8-4 record.