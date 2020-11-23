Red Wing played in its final game of the season Friday night in Owatonna looking to finish with a winning conference record. After sweeping the Huskies in three sets just seven days before, Owatonna gave the Wingers all they could handle, pushing the match into five sets. Owatonna was able to do just enough to keep Red Wing down and won the match 3-2, putting the Wingers’ record at just under .500 for the year.

The largest margin of victory for any set was won by five points. Owatonna won the first set 25-23, while Red Wing responded with a 25-20 second-set victory. Owatonna then won the third set 27-25 before the Wingers once again responded with another win, 25-22. In the all important fifth set, Owatonna edged Red Wing 15-12.

“It was disappointing to lose the five-set match, which lasted over two hours and was a thriller to be a part of. However, the future looks bright,” Red Wing head volleyball coach Nikki Roschen said. “We are all excited to keep it going in the offseason and continue to play with passion and improve even more next year.”

Individual leaders for Red Wing included Bailie Roschen with team highs in kills (30) and digs (28). Meanwhile Hallie Roschen led the team in assists with 62. Other key contributors were Kennedy Knopp with 17 kills and 23 digs, Elle Brandt with 22 digs, and Kayla Shelstad with 20 digs.

Red Wing finished the season with a 6-7 record.