First team

(In alphabetical order)

Abi Deming

(Red Wing, sr., OH/MB)

2020 statistics: 110 digs, 109 kills, 12 blocks, eight ace serves and five assists

Career statistics: 718 kills, 445 digs, 148 blocks, 58 ace serves and 22 assists

Honors: All-Big Nine (2019 and 2020), All-Big Nine honorable mention (2018)

From head coach Nikki Roschen: “Abi was an outstanding senior leader for us, both on and off the court. She never came off the court, and was just as valuable for us in the back row as she was in the front row. In the back row, she was one of our primary serve receivers and used her athleticism to dig a lot of balls, finishing third in digs per set for our team. In the front row, she started off as an outside hitter but had to switch to middle after a few matches; this versatility is what makes Abi such a valuable player to have on your team. She led us in total kills until she was injured toward the end of the season, and although we missed her presence on the court after that, she continued to be a great captain and senior leader by attending all practices and matches. We will miss her athletic presence and leadership dearly next year!”

Hannah Gadient

(Goodhue, sr., setter)

2020 statistics: 33 kills, 34 aces, 15 blocks, 97 digs, 308 assists

Career statistics: 365 kills, 148 aces, 110 blocks, 1,368 assists

Honors: 2020 All-HVL, All-HVL honorable mention (2018 and 2019)

From head coach Lindsey Bauer: “Hannah has been beyond dedicated to our volleyball team since she was a freshman. Two of the years she was on the team we ran a 6-2 so I think her numbers are very impressive for not being the only setter. This year she also missed 4 ½ games due to either her ankle sprain, or vertigo. She had an amazing year in spite of all of that and her teammates really looked up to her.”

Delaney Issendorf

(Lake City, sr., OH)

2020 statistics: 80 kills, 15 aces, 50 digs

Career statistics: 1,032 kills (all-time school leader), 132 ace serves, 560 digs, 97 blocks

Honors: 2019 and 2020 Republican Eagle All-Area Player of the Year, All-HVL (2017-2020)

From head coach Kirk Thornton: “Delaney is a high-energy player, she plays above the net but also is a very good passer. She has had a tremendous career as a Tiger. She's a true six-rotation player and one of the best in the HVL.”

Torrie Rehder

(Goodhue, sr., libero)

2020 statistics: 362 digs, 23 aces, 39 assists

Career statistics: 1,443 digs, 134 assists, 63 aces, 36 kills

Honors: 2020 All-HVL, All-HVL honorable mention (2018 and 2019)

From Bauer: “Torrie is the glue that keeps the team together. If you ever came to a game you would have heard her constantly talking to her teammates and being the leader on the court and on the bench. She is always one of the hardest workers in the gym and will be greatly missed by the Goodhue volleyball program.”

Hallie Roschen

(Red Wing, jr., setter)

2020 statistics: 434 assists, 106 digs, 21 kills, 13 blocks and 10 ace serves

Career statistics: 868 assists, 240 digs, 41 kills, 39 ace serves and 30 blocks

Honors: 2020 All-Big Nine honorable mention

From Roschen: “In her second season as the varsity setter, Hallie continued to improve her leadership skills and ability to run an effective offense for our team. Her athleticism and quickness allow her to get to many balls, putting her into the category as an elite-type setter. Many times she would make it look easy as she would jump set and save balls passed too tight to the net, giving our hitters opportunities to convert offensively. On defense, she anticipates well and does a lot of digging as a setter. Hallie loves the sport of volleyball and has a fierce desire to improve and win; these are great qualities for the “quarterback” of a volleyball team to have.”

Jaci Winchell

(Cannon Falls, jr., setter)

2020 statistics: 382 assists, 97 digs, 21 kills, 20 ace serves, eight blocks

Career statistics: 1,581 assists, 487 digs and 89 ace serves

Honors: All-HVL (2019 and 2020), Team MVP (2019 and 2020)

From head coach Melissa Huseth: “Jaci is a dynamic player who consistently sets a quick temp ball to her hitters. Jaci did a fantastic job finding our middle hitters in our offense this year. Jaci is a smart, competitive player who inspires her teammates to play hard in practice and in matches. She is a true leader on the court. Jaci has far surpassed the 1,000 assist milestone and is set to break the school record with one more season to go.”

Second team

(In alphabetical order)

Grace Bany

(Lake City, sr., MH)

2020 statistics: 85 kills, 48 blocks

Career statistics: 435 kills, 165 blocks, 22 ace serves

Honors: 2020 All-HVL, All-HVL honorable mention (2018 and 2019)

From Thornton: “Grace is a very intimidating player, she dominates the net on both offense and defense. She is one of the most coachable players I've coached. She is seventh overall in kills in school history. Grace is a leader on and off the court, as great of a volleyball player, she's a better person. She comes to practice ready to get better every single day.”

Madison Burr

(Cannon Falls, fr., MH)

2020 statistics: 131 kills, 33 digs, 30 blocks and 12 ace serves

Career statistics: 151 kills, 48 blocks, 36 digs, 19 ace serves

Honors: 2020 All-HVL

From Huseth: “Madison was our main go-to hitter this season with Jaci doing a nice job feeding her quick sets. Madison hits high and hard and has good ball control. She is an aggressive server and has good ball control. She is someone to watch in the future, with hard work she will be a force.”

Bella Lenz

(Prescott, sr., OH)

2020 statistics: 94 digs, 64 kills, 12 blocks and 10 ace serves

Honors: 2020 Second Team All-Middle Border Conference

From head coach Geoffrey Snyder: “Bella was the go-to for our team, whether she was in the front row or back. Not only was she able to attack aggressively from any position on the court, she was the most reliable in serve receive. She was often given out-of-system plays, almost to a fault, which brought down her hitting percentage (we never quite got back row setting location down). However, she was able to identify when that was happening and place the ball in bounds to keep it in play.”

Rylee Nelson

(Z-M, so., setter)

2020 statistics: 21 kills, nine aces, eight blocks, 71 digs, 175 assists

Career statistics: 1,159 assists, 483 digs, 90 aces, 44 kills, 28 blocks

Honors: All-HVL (2019 and 2020)

From head coach Lisa Nelson: “Z-M only played seven matches this year but Rylee averaged 10.1 digs, 25 assists, three kills, 1.3 aces and 1.1 blocks per match.”

Bailie Roschen

(Red Wing, jr., OH)

2020 statistics: 198 digs, 165 kills, 13 ace serves, 10 blocks and four assists

Career statistics: 231 digs, 208 kills, 15 ace serves, 14 blocks and six assists

Honors: 2020 All-Big Nine honorable mention

From Roschen: “Bailie is a great all-around player, and in her first year as a varsity starter, she had a huge impact on our team. She was relied upon to do a lot for our team both defensively and offensively. On serve receive, she was one of our primary passers, and she also led our team in total digs. As an offensive threat on the outside, she finished first in total kills and second in kills per set for our team; she continued to improve her effectiveness as the season progressed. Bailie’s competitive spirit, passion for the sport, and increased confidence helped our team to improve immensely and win many sets this year.”

Lily Webb

(Elmwood-Plum City, so., setter)

2020 statistics: 234 assists, 120 digs and 25 kills

Honors: 2020 First Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference, 2019 All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference honorable mention

From head coach Amanda Webb: “Leader of the team and hustle after every ball. Last year was our setter and only had 370 assists in 38 matches. Much improvement this year having 234 in just eight matches.”

Honorable mention

(In alphabetical order)

Sydney Bartels (Ellsworth, jr., libero), 2020 Second Team All-Middle Border Conference; Makayla (KK) Bowen (Cannon Falls, sr., OH), All-HVL (2019 and 2020), 2020 All-State Academic, 2018 Team MVP, 58 digs, 51 kills, 12 ace serves and six blocks; Elyse Dalager (Lake City, sr., setter), All-HVL honorable mention (2018-2020), 200 assists, 19 aces; Halle Hustad (Cannon Falls, jr., MH), 2020 All-HVL honorable mention, 73 kills, 28 blocks, 12 digs, nine ace serves; Hannah Labonte (Lake City, sr., MH), 2020 All-HVL, 2019 All-HVL honorable mention, 75 kills, 32 blocks, 13 ace serves; Jasmine Ortner (Spring Valley, sr., setter/right-side hitter), 2020 Second Team All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference, 56 kills, 101 assists, 13 aces, 48 digs and eight blocks; Olivia Pennington (Lake City, sr., OH), All-HVL (2019 and 2020), 76 kills, 24 blocks, 11 ace serves; Reese Ptacek (Prescott, sr., MH), 2020 Second Team All-Middle Border Conference, 77 kills, 54 digs, 25 blocks and 14 ace serves; Breanna Robinson (Cannon Falls, jr., libero), 2020 All-HVL honorable mention, 155 digs, 15 kills, nine ace serves