RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls and Hudson were the top two wrestling teams in the Big Rivers Conference last season. They’re shaping up to battle for the top spot again this year.

The Wildcats opened the season with an emphatic 82-0 home victory over Eau Claire North Thursday night while Hudson was just as impressive in a 66-10 victory at Chippewa Falls.

The victories set up an early season-showdown between the two rivals next Thursday, Dec. 12, in Hudson for early control of the BRC title.

River Falls was helped by six forfeits at 106, 120, 126, 138 145 and 220 pounds in its win over North while Gavin Kohel won by injury default at 170 pounds and Aidan Pearson (113), Cooper Andrea (132), Vito Massa (152), Garrett Borth (182), Austin Mueller (195) and Gabe Glaubitz (285) all won by fall. Tyler Haydon ended the night with a 10-1 major decision at 160 pounds.

Hudson registered nine pins in its season-opening victory at Chippewa Falls. Graeme Anderson (126), Matthew Feia (132), Bryce Hunsberger (138), Leo Draveling (152), Hank Gierke (182), Ben Steltzner (285), and A.J. Henn (106), all posted first period pins while Peter Hansen (160) and Riley Steltzner (120) earned second period falls. Chippewa Falls forfeited at 195 and 220.

The Wildcats will compete at the Park Invitational in Cottage Grove Saturday, Dec. 7, and Hudson will be at the Winona Invite before the two teams square off in HUdson at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.