The opening night of the Middle Border Conference wrestling season produced a number of close matches on Thursday.

St. Croix Central’s was the closest of them all. The Panthers tied Osceola and several criteria had to be checked before it was decided that Central won the tie-breaker, giving the Panthers a 38-37 victory.

New Richmond’s wrestlers put up a good fight at Amery on Thursday, losing to the Warriors 42-33. Somerset and Prescott went right down to the wire too, with the Cardinals getting a 36-30 win.

Central win

You don’t get a more dramatic season opener than this one. It went down to Criteria L before the tie could be broken. Central won that criteria 10-9, based on first points scored in match wins, to give the Panthers the 38-37 win.

When Central coach Brad Holzer turned from the scorer’s table to the crowd with a smile on his face, the Panther faithful knew they’d gotten the team victory. This was a familiar scene for Panther fans, because Central won on tie-breakers against Osceola and Prescott last season.

Osceola is outstanding in the lighter weights. The match started at 113 and the Panthers had to withstand Osceola building a quick 22-6 lead. The Panthers battled back with excellent work in the middle weights. Erik Collins started the recovery, earning a major decision at 145 pounds.

Logan Shackleton kept the momentum rolling, getting a pin midway through the 152-pound bout.

One of the matches everyone wanted to see was at 160 pounds, where Central sophomore Devin Wasley faced Logan Johnson, one of Osceola’s top wrestlers. Wasley’s one of the best riders in the area and that resulted in him earning a 9-2 win.

Osceola got a pin at 170 pounds, but Central senior Braeden Bloom matched that with a pin at 182 pounds. Central freshman Parker Shackleton lost a 3-0 decision at 195, but Central picked up a forfeit at 220.

The team win became a possibility when Central senior Logan Johnson got a pin in the 285-pound match.

“He did an awesome snap down, he got him turned and didn’t let him up,” Holzer said.

Osceola received a forfeit in the final bout at 106, resulting in the coaches heading to the scorer’s table to begin the tie-break process.

Holzer said both teams had large crowds, making for a fun atmosphere which the wrestlers feed off. He said the Panthers did an excellent job of finishing off their pinning opportunities.

The Panthers will attempt to improve to 2-0 in Middle Border Conference matches next Thursday when they wrestle at Prescott.

New Richmond loss

The season opener was an excellent test for the Tigers, with Amery being viewed as a possible threat to Ellsworth’s hold on the MBC title.

The Tigers got contributions from their young wrestlers and their veterans in keeping this match close. The contest started at 170 pounds and it was immediate good news for the Tigers. Sophomore Sam LaPean earned first varsity win in getting the pin.

Amery picked six points in each of the next three matches, but the Tigers got six of their own in the heavyweight match. Adam Stener showed improved quickness and footwork in getting that pin.

The Tigers forfeited 106 and 113, to make Amery’s lead 30-12. The Tigers then put pressure on the Warriors by winning the next two weights. Freshman Bode Gabriel won his first varsity match with a first period pin at 120. Noah Henning took charge quickly in the 126-pound bout, getting the pin to cut Amery’s lead to 30-24.

Amery followed with two wins, before New Richmond’s Brandon Dennis scored a 9-2 win at 145 pounds. The night finished with New Richmond’s Christian Moeller earning a pin at 160 pounds.

Tiger coach Jeff Swanson was guarded in his optimism over Thursday’s results, saying the first match isn’t the measure of a season.

“We wrestled well. It’s how much better you get over the course of a year,” he said.

The Tigers face another tough test on Saturday when they wrestle in a tournament at Lakeville, Minn.

Somerset loss

The Spartans are extremely young, but they were able to compete on even footing with Prescott Thursday. Many of the veteran wrestlers on both teams went against less experienced opponents, so this meet only had two matches go the full six minutes.

The night started on a good night for the Spartans, with junior Zach Maitrejean making a successful return to the mat. Maitrejean missed his sophomore season with concussion issues. He was able to earn a 7-6 win in the opening bout at 145 pounds.

Somerset also got a pin from Landon Anez at 195, putting the Spartans ahead 21-6.

The longest battle of the night was the heavyweight class. Somerset’s Sawyer Wilson and Prescott’s Shawn Thomason needed several lengthy blood delays, before Wilson was able to grind out a 12-8 win.

Somerset’s final win came at 126 pounds, where senior Tyler Hantsbarger earned a pin in 1:52.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said he thought his team wrestled “pretty darn good” for their level of experience. He said the deciding moment of the night was the coin flip, which Prescott won. The Somerset coaches thought they could win one more match if they’d have won the flip and been able to line up the bouts the way they wanted.

The Spartans will be in action again on Saturday, competing in the annual tournament in Glenwood City.