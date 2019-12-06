The Ellsworth Panthers' wrestling team finished their 2018-2019 season with a bitter taste in their mouth after their 35-16 loss to Freedom in the state championship. The Panthers lost seven seniors who wrestled against Freedom and will have to be replaced, but the word rebuilding was never said by head coach Mark Matzek.

“Just back fill with freshmen and sophomores from last year that were wrestling JV and putting their time in,” he said. “A lot of those seniors who graduated last year were on JV maybe as sophomores or even juniors and we back filled and were able to get to the state finals and that’s what we have to do this time around. Looking at how the first few days of practice are going I feel pretty good about the team.”

Those seven wrestlers who have to be replaced are Jon Cain (126 pounds), Jared Lansing (145), Sawyer Hamilton (152), Jared Toenjes (160), Cedric Kosnopfal (170), Alex Matzek (182) and Logan Melstrom (195).

Matzek said he has confidence in his returners, which includes nine seniors, three wrestlers who took time off but are back out for the team this year and a large sophomore class.

“So our two senior captains are Charlie Stuhl, (who) took second as a freshman and third as a junior (at individual state), and Logan Peterson at heavyweight who took fifth last year,” he said. “(Senior) Carter Huppert, (senior) Cole Nelson, and then we have a couple of guys who took a year off last year and are back out wrestling for us and can help make an impact. So we have Sam Thurmes, a senior at 113, Gunnar Allyn a senior at 145 and Mike Hines who’s a senior at 182. You asked how we back fill, we have a few guys back out too.”

The other seniors in that nine-man class are Isiah Hanson and Bailey Poellinger. Also returning from last year’s team that wrestled in the state championship match are sophomores Ian Matzek and Cale Ekholm.

One question that was prevalent after the loss to Freedom was what went wrong?

“There’s some technique that I as a coach have to make some adjustments on and we’re already doing that,” Matzek said. “That will be a big sticking point, some of the things that we had as a team miss in the state tournament, we’re going to continue to build off of that.”

The big thing, Matzek said, was improving their wrestling on bottom.

“I talk to coaches all over and they all seem to be saying the same thing, but I’m not just going to say it, I want to do something about it,” he said.

Talking before Thanksgiving after the first few days of practice, Matzek said he liked what he saw from his team so far.

“We implemented a lifting program almost throughout all our sports about five years ago now, all the sports programs at Ellsworth invested a bunch of money into our weight room and strength and power has been real important to all the programs. So our guys are strong and they're physical and they’re chomping at the bit to wrestle,” he said. “These guys who are wrestling, they know the sport, and what I mean by that is that I seem to be going through the progressions in practice as quick as I ever have this year. I can call it out and they can do it and they can do it well, so I don’t have to spend as much time on it. These guys are hungry and they’re just excited about wrestling, which makes me excited to coach them.”

If there as a part of the lineup that might need some work throughout the season or some tweaking as time goes on, Matzek said it’s in the upper weights.

“One place that’s hard for all high schools to fill is gonna be the upper weights you know, but we have Logan (Peterson) up there, he’ll be weighing in at 220 and he can wrestle either 220 or heavyweight,” he said. “Then we have a kid who’s a sophomore who’s about 220 who got some varsity time for us last year, and then another sophomore who’s at 195, Ian Matzek, who can move real well just like the other sophomore at 220, (and) Mike Hines at 182.”

Ellsworth scrimmaged against an always tough Simley Spartan team the Friday after Thanksgiving and had their first dual meet at Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday, Dec. 5. They will once again go to Eau Claire for an invitational on Saturday, Dec. 14, and will compete in both the Minnesota Christmas Tournament Dec. 20-21 and The Clash Jan. 3-4 in Rochester. After wrestling Simley during the regular season last year, the Panthers will head to Simley on Jan. 25 where they will wrestle the Spartans again, as well as St. Michael-Albertville and Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM). They also added a dual-meet tournament in Kasson, Minn.

The goals and expectations stay the same for Ellsworth and they’re up on the wall for everyone to see.

“It’s written on our wall in our wrestling room, our goal is to be Middle Border Conference champions and team section champions. That’s written on the wall and that’s the expectation,” Matzek said. ““Just like you said, that’s our standard and that’s what we expect. It’s not so much the wins, it’s just the effort and attitude. If the kids can bring a positive attitude and a strong work ethic to every workout, we’re going to be alright. Does that mean we’re going to win every single dual or every single match? No. But that’s going to put us in position to win those matches.”

Ellsworth hosts their home invitational on Saturday, Dec. 7, and then hosts Somerset on Thursday, Dec. 12.