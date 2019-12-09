The Hastings Raiders wrestling team were busy this last week as they competed in a triangular at Woodbury on Thursday, Dec. 5, and then at the Park Duals in Cottage Grove on Saturday. The Raiders went 2-1 at Woodbury and then won the Park Duals after going 3-0. Hastings is now 6-4 overall in duals so far this season.

Woodbury triangular

The Raiders dominated Robbinsdale Armstrong 65-6 and lost just two matches. They then took it to Irondale by a score of 56-12, dropping just three bouts. In the finale, they wrestled host Woodbury in what may have been a preview of the team section finals. The Royals edged out the Raiders 38-34.

Derek Steinke went 2-1 at 113 pounds with two pins, at 120 Caleb Folstrum went 2-0 while Skylar Little Soldier won the other match. Josh Route and Aiden Erickson both were 2-1 on the day at 126 and 132 respectively, John Kendall was 2-1 at 138 and at 145 Nolan Myers won two matches and Hunter Giefer prevailed against his opponent from Irondale.

Zander Hallis was 2-0 at 152 in matches against Armstrong and Woodbury while Everett Schwartz won the other match, Mukhtar Ali was also 2-0 against those teams at 160 and Rico Cooper won by fall against Irondale and Garrett Beying was 2-1 at 182. Justin Tverberg and Austin Leflay combined to go 3-0 at 195, in the 220 class was Brady Schiller who was 1-1 with a forfeit and Cameron Olsen dominated at heavyweight, going 3-0.

Park Duals

Hastings wrestled their way to a championship at the Park Duals on Saturday, Dec. 7. The Raiders routed Rosemount 54-12, doubled up the Wolfpack 48-24, beat a Baldwin-Woodville (Wis.) team with high expectations for this season 40-37 and beat Anoka 38-24 to clinch the championship. Results are below:

106: Creed Peterson was 2-2 with a tech fall and major decision.

113: Steinke went 3-1 with two pins.

120: Little Soldier and Folstrum were both 0-2 on the day.

126: Route went 1-2 while also receiving a forfeit.

132: Erickson was 3-1 with two pins.

138: Kendall went 2-1 with two pins while Giefer lost his match against Rosemout.

145: Myers was 3-1 with two pins.

152: Schwartz and Hallis both went 1-1 with one pin apiece.

160: Ali went 3-0 with a pin and win by injury default while Cooper was 0-1.

170: O’Connor, Beying and Grady Hansen combined to go 3-1. O’Connor was 1-0, Beying 2-0 and Hansen 0-1.

182: Isaac Fritz went 2-1 while Beying was 1-0.

195: Tverberg went 1-1, Leflay 1-0 and Fritz 1-0.

220: Schiller went 3-1 on the day.

285: Olsen was 3-1 to finish the two days 6-1.

Hastings goes to North St. Paul on Thursday, Dec. 12, for a triangular and then competes in an invitational at Northfield on Saturday.