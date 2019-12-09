The Ellsworth Panthers wrestling team hosted its annual home invitational on Saturday. The Panthers took home the title with 259.5 points, beating out Cadott by just over 30 points. Also competing were Prescott, which took sixth with 99 points, and Spring Valley/Elmwood in ninth with 53 points. Overall 11 teams took part along with alternates from several teams competing unattached.

Ellsworth

The Panthers had three champions – senior Charlie Stuhl went 4-0 at 138 pounds, senior Carter Huppert (3-0 and a bye) at 152 and senior Logan Peterson (2-0 and two byes) at heavyweight – while senior Cole Nelson (120, 2-1 with a bye), senior Bailey Poellinger (132, 2-1 with a bye) and sophomore Ian Matzek (195, 2-1 with a bye) were all runners-up. Sophomore Jack Voelker went 3-1 with a bye and took third at 126 along with sophomore Kyle Anschutz at 220 (4-1). Sophomore Corey Poellinger wrestled as an unattached alternate and went 2-2 with a bye at 113 and took fifth, while junior Braden Matzek wrestled 138 and took third after going 4-1.

Sophomore Cale Eckholm went 2-2 with a bye at 106 and placed fifth, Isiah Hanson finished fourth at 113 when he went 2-2 with a bye and senior Gunnar Allyn went 3-2 at 145 on the way to finishing fourth. At 160, sophomore Eli Rohl went 2-2 with a bye and placed seventh, sophomore Ryan Matzek took fifth at 170 after going 1-2 with two byes and senior Mike Hines finished seventh at 182 (2-2 with a bye).





Prescott

Prescott had seven wrestlers compete and one champion, Joe Schulte at 220 pounds after going 3-0 with a bye. Isaiah Tulip went 2-1 with a bye and finished as the runner-up at 152 and Ryan Pederson was third at 113 (3-1 with a bye). Shane Butler finished fourth at 126 after going 2-2 with a bye, Shawn Thomason placed fifth at heavyweight with a 2-2 record and a bye one day and Sam Murphy took sixth at 132 (1-3 with a bye). Alex Holt wrestled in the 145-pound weight class and went 1-2.

SVE

Spring Valley/Elmwood’s top finisher was Brayden Wolf at 160, who went 2-2 with a bye and took fifth. Riley Merth (145, 1-3 with a bye), Cross Hurlburt (152, 2-3), Nate Fesenmaier (182, 1-3 with a bye), Clayton Neisinger (195, 0-3 with two byes) and Travis Marty (220, 2-3) all placed sixth. Tristan Neisinger finished seventh after going 1-2 with two byes at 120, Cole Steinmeyer wrestled 126 and finished eighth with a 0-3 record and two byes and Skylar Beesley went 0-2 with a bye at 132.

Ellsworth wrestles at Somerset on Thursday and then go to Eau Claire for a tournament on Saturday. Prescott hosts St. Croix Central on Thursday and also goes to Eau Claire Saturday. Spring Valley/Elmwood hosted Clear Lake on Tuesday and joins Ellsworth and Prescott in Eau Claire this weekend.