HUDSON, Wis.-- It was all good for the Hudson wrestling team in its first week of the season.

The Raiders had a relatively easy time dispatching Chippewa Falls in its Big Rivers Conference and season-pening dual Thursday Dec. 5 in Chippewa Falls before earning six individual titles on its way to a first place finish at the Bill Schmidt Invitational Saturday, Dec. 7, in Winona.

Leo Draveling became the 27th wrestler in Hudson history to win 100 career matches on his way to the 152 pound title at Winona while A.J. Henn (106 pounds), Peter Hansen (160), Jacob Hansen (170), Hank Gierke (182), and Ryan Rambo (195) also made the top of the awards podium.

Riley Steltzner and Ben Steltzner contributed second place finishes at 113 and 220 pounds, respectively, while Nick Fish (106), Matt Feia (132), Joey Sullivan (145), Theron Haines (195), and Dakota Rose (275) all took third as Hudson won the team title with 227.25 points. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson was second with 191.25.

“I couldn't be more happy with our guys right now,” Coach Hansen said. “This is a great group of kids to coach. I am most surprised with Riley Steltzner. Obviously I knew he would have an impact but I see now that his potential is much higher than what I expected.”

Two nights earlier Hudson registered nine pins in its season-opening victory at Chippewa Falls. Graeme Anderson (126), Feia (132), Bryce Hunsberger (138), Draveling (152), Gierke (182), Ben Steltzner (285), and A.J. Henn (106), all posted first period pins while Peter Hansen (160) and Riley Steltzner (120) earned second period falls. Chippewa Falls forfeited at 195 and 220.

The Raiders will host a BRC showdown with defending conference champion River Falls at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, before competing at the prestigious Wisconsin Dells Tournament Saturday, Dec. 14.

“The Wisconsin Dells dual tournament will have both the Division 1 and Division 2 returning state champion teams,” Hansen noted. “We placed a very impressive seventh last year and hope to improve on that Saturday. It will be tough but I really would like us to be in the top five.”