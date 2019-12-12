Karma was on the mind of St. Croix Central wrestling coach Brad Holzer following Thursday’s match against Prescott.

For the second week in a row, the Panthers won their Middle Border Conference match on a tie-breaker. This time, the match ended 39-39. The deciding criteria was which team had the most six-point wins. Central had six of them, compared to five for Prescott, giving the Panthers the team victory. It put them in a tie for the MBC lead with a 2-0 record.

The Panthers got wins on the mat from David Olson, Erik Collins and Parker Shackleton. There were six forfeits in the match. Coach Holzer said he thought the forfeits came at weights where the Panthers would have likely picked up six points in each class anyway.

He said the two pivotal efforts for Central may have been in losses. The first match of the night was at 126, where Brandon Trudell was in his first varsity match. The freshman battled and gave up a five-point technical fall instead of a six-point pin.

The final match was at 120 pounds. If Prescott won by technical fall or pin, the Cards got the team victory. Hunter Feyereisen battled and kept the score to 10-0, a major decision, securing the tie. That put the tie-breaker rules in motion and the Panthers were winners again.

This is the fourth time in the past two seasons where the Panthers have won an MBC dual match through a tie-breaker. Holzer said it is karma for when the Panthers lost the conference tournament championship on a tie-breaker more than a decade ago.

Central will resume its schedule on Saturday, when the Panthers compete in the 11-team La Crosse Logan Invitational.

New Richmond wrestling

The Tigers face the three teams expected to be the top contenders for the MBC title in the first three weeks of the season. Last week, the Tigers put up an excellent fight in a loss against Amery. The Tigers weren’t as sharp in their first home match of the season on Thursday, losing against Baldwin-Woodville, 55-16.

New Richmond won two of the first three matches that were wrestled, but they’d only win one more all night. The Tigers also had forfeits at 195, 106 and 113.

The first win for the Tigers came when senior Ryan Muller made quick work of freshman Mason Baribeau with a first period pin in the 220-pound match. At 285, New Richmond’s Adam Stener fell behind 5-0 in the first period. In the second period he was able to throw Baldwin-Woodville’s Adam Malstrom to get the pin. That tied the score at 12-12.

The other Tiger win was supplied by senior Brandon Dennis at 145 pounds. Dennis controlled the action from start to finish in a 15-2 win over B-W freshman Logan Gordon.

Tiger coach Jeff Swanson said he was hoping the team would be more competitive after the performance against Amery. He said there were bright spots, including Bode Gabriel and Dawson Grove as Tigers who gave good efforts in losing causes.

The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday when they wrestle at the Husky Invitational at Eau Claire North.

Somerset wrestling

One of the toughest assignments for any MBC team each season is their dual match against Ellsworth. It was the Spartans’ turn to face the Purple Swarm on Thursday, with Ellsworth winning 71-12.

Somerset had one win that took place on the mat. That was supplied by Landon Anez in the 182-pound bout. Ellsworth’s Mike Hines got a takedown early in to the action. Anez stood up, caught Hines in a headlock and flung him to the mat, getting the pin in 45 seconds.

“His confidence finally kicked in,” Somerset coach Ali Peterson said of Anez. “It was a beautiful head throw.”

Somerset’s other win came at 126 pounds, where senior Tyler Hantsbarger received a forfeit.

There were only six matches wrestled in the dual and none of the six went the full six minutes.

Somerset will be back in action on Saturday, wrestling in a tournament at Spooner.