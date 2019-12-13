The Panthers had four wrestlers get pins in the win – Logan Peterson at 285, Isiah Hanson at 113 pounds, Bailey Poellinger at 132 and Eli Rohl at 160 – while the two teams combined to forfeit eight of the matches. Somerset forfeited at 106, 120, 138, 152, 170, 195 and 220. Ellsworth forfeited the 126-pound weight class.

The Panthers wrestle at the Eau Claire North Husky Invite on Saturday and then hosts New Richmond on Thursday.

SCC 40, Prescott 39

The Prescott wrestling team fell to St. Croix Central at home on Thursday due to tiebreaker after tying 39-39. The Cardinals lost on the third tiebreaker criteria, the number of matches won by fall/forfeit/defaults/disqualifications, of which they had five and SCC six.

Prescott had three wrestlers win by fall – Isaiah Tulip at 152, Joe Schulte at 220 and Shawn Thomason at 285 – while Shane Butler won by tech fall (16-0) at 126 and Ryan Pederson won at 120 by major decision (10-0). Forfeits ended up costing the Cardinals as they gave up four weight classes while SCC only forfeited two.

Prescott also wrestles at the Husky Invite and then goes to Amery on Thursday.